LETTER: Port Alberni City Council curiously silent over bylaw cash grab

To the Editor,

Last Tuesday, Sept. 3 at the month meeting of Port Alberni City Council, I witnessed a miracle. Following my presentation to council on the inequality of bylaw enforcement, there was an opportunity for council members to comment and ask questions.

The silence was deafening.

I have never witnessed a gathering of eight politicians that had absolutely nothing to say. They had nothing to say about the underhanded, sneaky way bylaw officers handed out 75, $100 tickets for unsecured garbage bins, going around under the cover of darkness on a Sunday night targeting 75 citizens.

Our elected officials, the ones our taxes pay for, had absolutely nothing to say. They sat there like the proverbial bumps on a cedar log. They acted in unison and did nothing.

Jake van Kooten,

Port Alberni