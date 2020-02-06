LETTER: Port Alberni City Council should freeze hiring

Are the tough questions being asked?

To the Editor,

Well here we are again, Port Alberni City Council is proposing a 5.1 percent tax increase, more than two-and-a-half times the current cost of living. This at a time when many taxpayers are having to make decisions over whether to eat or pay the bills.

I think we would accept an increase at the cost of living. City costs must be controlled to get there and at the same time needed work must be done. I have said many times, this city has enough revenue, ($37,389,474, the 2019 budget), to do what it is supposed to do.

It is great to see council reviewing the budget and questioning the spending, but their review is only on 25 percent of the budget. Salaries account for around 75 percent of the budget. Therefore this is the area that requires most scrutiny. Right now it appears council is spending close to 100 percent of their time on the 25 percent, and actually want to increase staffing by close to two percent.

We have a city of around 18,000 residents with around 6,200 residential taxpayers and a city staff of around 240. Has council asked the tough questions? “Do we need this level of staffing?”, “Are we getting the best value/efficiency for the $28,000,000 spent?”

Remember one staff position is equal to more than five percent of the proposed 2020 budget increase. At the very least the council should implement a hiring freeze so that the tough questions can be asked and answered.

I like that we have well paid people in our city, but there is a limit to what the taxpayers should support.

Peter Finch,

Port Alberni

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Former Port Alberni resident confident the city will rebound from 2019 forestry ills

Just Posted

Port Alberni five-pin bowlers off to provincial championships

Rainbow Lanes team wins qualifier at home

LETTER: Port Alberni City Council should freeze hiring

Are the tough questions being asked?

Donations help Port Alberni residents during crucial time

Students raise funds for striking millworkers; Gurdwara Society supports hospice programs

BUDGET 2020: Hefty insurance hike weighs on City of Port Alberni budget talks

Critics also raise objections to proposed Third Avenue revitalization plan

LETTER: Former Port Alberni resident confident the city will rebound from 2019 forestry ills

To the Editor, A lot of folks in my hometown of Port… Continue reading

VIDEO: RCMP outline plan for ‘peaceful’ arrests as they deploy to northern B.C. pipeline site

Top cop says Mounties will use minimum reasonable force for safe arrests in enforcing court order

Strong support for expanding access to medically assisted dying: poll

The online survey of 3,500 Canadians was conducted by Ipsos fro Jan. 21 to 27

‘We’ll never put a price tag on our land’: Wet’suwet’en say RCMP enforcement of CGL injunction imminent

Talks between the hereditary chiefs and the Province ended on Feb. 4

Northern B.C. MP calls on Trudeau to meet with Indigenous group in middle of CGL dispute

The federal government maintains the issue is solely under provincial jurisdiction

Two Canadians quarantined on cruise ship test positive for Wuhan coronavirus

They were dropped off as the ship docked and transferred to nearby hospitals for further test and treatment

Hereditary Chiefs say CGL asked B.C. to drop talks after making clear no access would be granted

The Wiggus talks were originally scheduled to run until Feb. 6

VIDEO: Airbnb restricts young people from renting after slew of deadly house parties

People under 25 years old will be restricted from renting full houses, independent suites

Kirk Douglas, longtime influential movie star, dies at 103

The ‘Spartacus’ star and father of actor Michael Douglas was nominated for three Oscars

Cold comfort from U.S. softwood lumber decision, B.C. industry says

Canadian producers keep paying in ‘Groundhog Day’ dispute

Most Read