A ‘riderless bike’ memorial has been erected at the corner of 10th Avenue and Dunbar Street, where cyclist Daniel Butt was killed in November 2018. SUSAN QUINN PHOTO

A ‘riderless bike’ memorial has been erected at the corner of 10th Avenue and Dunbar Street, where cyclist Daniel Butt was killed in November 2018. SUSAN QUINN PHOTO

LETTER: Port Alberni City Council’s inaction on bicycle safety could cost lives

Former councillor disappointed in change of plans for Dunbar Street

To the Editor,

In 2015-2016 when I was on the Port Alberni City Council that helped create the bike lanes, they were intended to only be a first step. Both the Active Transportation Plan and the Food Security and Climate Disruption Committee reports, which had wide community participation and support, recommend the City implement infrastructure to protect all road users, cyclists, pedestrians, wheeled users, and drivers alike from costly accident, injuries or death. They would also make our city more welcoming, beautiful, and cost-effective. The dangers posed by our extremely wide, wasteful, and expensive roadways are well known.

In the decade since, we have lost multiple residents of all ages, pedestrians and cyclists, on our roads including the tragic losses of children on their bikes at 10th Avenue and Redford Street and 10th Avenue and Dunbar Street.

What has city council done? Where is the sense of responsibility? We’re going to spend $400,000 to slightly narrow the crossing at Dunbar which does nothing to address the cause of the child’s death. Were the parents consulted?

We could spend $0 by simply placing a cement barrier and closing it off, which was the original recommendation. I am at a loss as to why this recommendation was now ignored.

If decision makers are more worried about an added 30 seconds at an intersection rather than saving lives, and also money, then I deeply question the priorities of this council and city.

Chris Alemany,

Port Alberni

Alberni ValleyCyclingPort Alberni

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
LETTER: Port Alberni’s ball fields deserve more attention than Harbour Quay light poles

Just Posted

From left to right: Kelly Krol, Gabrielle Krol, Kathryn Houlihan (with Hannah Houlihan) and Stephanie Linning are ready for a “Come Try Ringette” session at the Alberni Valley Multiplex on Sunday, April 23. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News)
Ringette association brings new sport to Port Alberni

Alberni Valley Bulldogs forward Will Elger battles along the boards with Ross Roloson and Aaron Schwartz of the Surrey Eagles during Game 3 of the BCHL’s Coastal Conference Semifinals at the Alberni Valley Multiplex on Tuesday, April 18. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News)
BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs bite back with Game 3 win against Surrey Eagles

Port Alberni City Hall is located on Argyle Street. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)
Port Alberni council adds violence risk recommendations to 2023 budget

Lady Rose Marine Services co-owner Greg Willmon, second from right, presents a pair of cheques to, from left, Mike Paquette and Teresa Ludvigson of Ty Watson House Hospice, and Major Michael Ramsay of the Salvation Army. The donations are from a campaign in December 2022. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Lady Rose Marine Services spreads joy to pair of Port Alberni charities

Pop-up banner image