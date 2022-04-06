letter

LETTER: Port Alberni City Council’s wants, needs don’t align with 2022 financial plan

Escalating costs of capital projects, infrastructure must take precedence, says writer

To the Editor,

As this year’s Port Alberni city budget process concludes, it is worth noting a few things.

Most notably during last year’s budget, council made a big show about putting money aside for a new pool and how important it was to start saving for its replacement. But this year, $0 dollars were put aside.

Then the city had to amend the budget twice to deal with escalating costs of projects for which it had budgeted. The public safety building had a budget last year of $325,000 for renovations. But the tendered cost ended up at $631,000 even after scope adjustments were made to bring the price down from $730,000.

Then the water line replacement on Burde Street was also budgeted last year at $350,000 but the tendered cost came in at $915,685. We have heard that rising costs, inflation, and shortages all contributed to the higher price tags for these projects.

That leaves one to wonder about the costs associated with this council’s Quay to Quay path (which is, well really, a path along the tracks and not a waterfront path as they first tried to sell).

The estimated cost for the path in 2020 was $7.2 million, but based on the previous examples of how much costs have gone up one has to wonder what the final price tag will be. It could easily be millions over the original budgeted number.

When you drive around the city and see the conditions of the roads and the infrastructure issues we are facing, is it really a priority to spend millions to have a path that no one really wants or that we really don’t need?

It seems the wants of this council are not in line with the needs of the community.

Something to keep in mind come this November.

Randy Fraser,

Port Alberni

budgetMunicipal GovernmentPort Alberni

Previous story
LETTER: Protesters need to give our Canadian flag more respect than they are showing
Next story
LETTER: City of Port Alberni must stop giving in to ‘wants’ while ‘needs’ suffer

Just Posted

Karen Freethy, protective services coordinator for the Alberni-Clayoquot Regional DIstrict, prepares for the Hike to High Ground event taking place Tuesday, April 12 up Argyle Street from Harbour Quay. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Hike to high ground for Tsunami Preparedness Week

Cowichan Valley Capitals forward David Jacobs has his pocket picked by Alberni Valley Bulldogs defenceman Emanuelson Charbonneau as he moves in on goaltender Hobie Hedquist during Game 3 of the BCHL teams’ first-round playoff series at the Cowichan Arena on Tuesday, April 5. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)
BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs take 3-0 lead in playoff series against Cowichan

The last Open Highland Dance Competition in Port Alberni took place in 2019. (NEWS FILE PHOTO)
Highland dance competition returns to Port Alberni after two-year break

A glimpse of the Alberni Valley Museum’s latest exhibit, “Snapshots of Canada.” (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Arts and culture organizations in Port Alberni receive funding for COVID-19 recovery