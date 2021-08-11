Have an opinion you’d like to share? Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or the postal service. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press Media)

LETTER: Port Alberni council hasn’t done enough to warrant pay increase next term

Resident expresses concern over upcoming pay increase

To the Editor,

Re: Council pay increases drive people to ACRD, Letters, July 21, 2021

I agree with the letter from Thomas Gowan. Approving a salary increase for council? Besides the points made in his July 21st letter, “disgusting” is the word to describe the pay increase.

I haven’t seen any completed work done by this council since they were voted in. Photo ops don’t count for work; or pay increases.

We have no new pool. What about all the traffic on River Road? Every year it gets worse and the residents trying to get onto River Road is awful.

Council may look at an issue brought forward but that’s it. Never finished, unless it’s a raise.

We are not Vancouver/ Victoria and their workload doesn’t require a pay increase.

Ruby Whipp,

Port Alberni

