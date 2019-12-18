LETTER: Port Alberni fills more Operation Shoe Boxes than ever despite forestry strike

We expected that we may have fewer boxes this year given the number of people on strike…

To the Editor,

We at Arrowsmith Baptist Church have been acting as the local collection centre for Operation Shoe Box for the past three years.

We expected that we may have fewer boxes this year given the number of people on strike and the dire circumstances that we know some are in. Imagine our surprise and delight when once again Port Alberni has shown themselves to be a community with a heart: we surpassed last year’s giving by more than 110 boxes!

Way to go Port Alberni! We are so grateful to be a part of this community and to have an opportunity to meet with so many of you as you stop by to drop off your filled boxes. They will bring great joy to the receivers. You have made a difference with your generosity.

C.Blais,

Port Alberni

Get local B.C. stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: Hunger does not end with the season

Just Posted

BIZ BEAT: Port Alberni business community spreads holiday cheer

The new Purchased in PA program offers prizes for local shoppers

Bus carrying students crashed in Bamfield after it moved for another vehicle: RCMP

Two 18-year-old students were killed in the Sept. 14, 2019 crash

‘Santas’ give gifts to Port Alberni seniors

Gifts collected for residents at Tsawaayuus Rainbow Gardens Assisted Living

Alberni author Kris Patterson reads at holiday spoken word

Alberni Valley Words on Fire takes place Thursday, Dec. 19

Port Alberni’s Uptown to get year-round decorative lights

Uptown Merchants Association presented a cheque for $520

VIDEO: Festive flashmob breaks out at Okanagan Superstore

Staff and customers in Westbank were feeling the holiday spirit last weekend

B.C. boys Price, Weber help Habs upend Canucks 3-1

Vancouver drops third straight NHL game

Latest talks between WFP and USW 1-1937 stall: WFP

Workers have been on strike since July 1

B.C. father’s parole eligibility must reflect ‘extremely vicious’ nature of daughters’ murders; Crown

Andrew Berry faces life sentence, justice to return Thursday with verdict on parole eligibilty

‘A nightmare I can never wake up from’: Mother of murdered girls gives tearful statement at B.C. court

Sentencing continues for Oak Bay father who killed his two daughters on Christmas Day 2017

Hackers target LifeLabs medical database in B.C., Ontario

Personal information of 15 million test clients involved

Hells Angels barred from booking Langley rec centre after booze-fueled stripper parties

Bikers brought strippers to past events at George Preston Rec in violation of liquor licenses

The reason bagged salads get hit with recalls

One food safety expert says pre-washed and chopped produce is not always as clean as it looks

‘Greatest existential threat of our time:’ Ottawa makes carbon tax case in court

Alberta argues it has its own power to address carbon emissions and Ottawa should butt out

Most Read