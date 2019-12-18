LETTER: Port Alberni fills more Operation Shoe Boxes than ever despite forestry strike

We expected that we may have fewer boxes this year given the number of people on strike…

To the Editor,

We at Arrowsmith Baptist Church have been acting as the local collection centre for Operation Shoe Box for the past three years.

We expected that we may have fewer boxes this year given the number of people on strike and the dire circumstances that we know some are in. Imagine our surprise and delight when once again Port Alberni has shown themselves to be a community with a heart: we surpassed last year’s giving by more than 110 boxes!

Way to go Port Alberni! We are so grateful to be a part of this community and to have an opportunity to meet with so many of you as you stop by to drop off your filled boxes. They will bring great joy to the receivers. You have made a difference with your generosity.

C.Blais,

Port Alberni