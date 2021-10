Our tax dollars would be better spent on a brand new pool…

To the Editor,

Re: Quay to quay survey misses mark, Letters, Oct. 13, 2021

I fully support every word written by letter writer C. De St. Remy and encourage the City of Port Alberni to reconsider the Quay to Quay Walkway project.

Our tax dollars would be better spent on a brand new pool allowing a lot more residents to benefit from it a lot more often throughout the year.

T. St. Jacques,

Port Alberni

Municipal GovernmentPort Alberni