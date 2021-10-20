Email editor@federalwaymirror.com

LETTER: Port Alberni senior in dire straits over dental work, says system is flawed

I have recently started a GoFundMe account to help pay for my dental work…

To the Editor,

I have recently started a GoFundMe account to help pay for my dental work. I am totally flabbergasted as to why I, a senior living in Port Alberni, have to make such a page.

Why is a good dental program not available to seniors like me? Why is help with dental problems not available to the disabled like me? Why are these services not available to kids, adults, to anyone who needs it?

Why am I being punished for not having a good dental plan? For it truly feels like punishment. I live hand-to-mouth, and I don’t have enough money to pay for a dental plan, let alone the exorbitant cost of dental work. Why is dental work so expensive?

Having missing teeth, broken teeth, rotten teeth causes low self-esteem, causes health issues, causes depression. I am judged daily by others who see my smile, and my “flawed” teeth. For I truly feel flawed. I would rather stay home so one one can see my ugly smile. I always felt like my smile was my best feature, and now…

Does anyone have any answers? Politicians don’t, dentists don’t. What chance do I have to figure this out?

Sandra Morris,

Port Alberni

Alberni Valleyhealth-care billPort AlberniSeniors

Previous story
The B.C. Liberal leadership race: Rebirth or reckoning?
Next story
LETTER: People who deal with public should be vaccinated, says writer

Just Posted

Port Alberni Black Sheep rugby head coach Jas Purewal prepares to put his players through their paces during practice Oct. 14, 2021. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Port Alberni Black Sheep are back competing on the rugby pitch after 16-month break

Kevin Grimes on his motorcycle. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Port Alberni runner raising funds for friend after motorcycle crash

Port Alberni’s first rainbow crosswalk was installed a few years ago on Fourth Avenue at Argyle Street, connecting city hall with the Capitol Theatre. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Suspects own up to damaging rainbow crosswalk in Port Alberni

A judge examines an English cocker spaniel during Day 3 of the dog show at the Glenwood Centre in Port Alberni. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni goes to the dogs for 56th annual Dog Show