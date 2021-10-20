LETTER: Port Alberni senior in dire straits over dental work, says system is flawed

To the Editor,

I have recently started a GoFundMe account to help pay for my dental work. I am totally flabbergasted as to why I, a senior living in Port Alberni, have to make such a page.

Why is a good dental program not available to seniors like me? Why is help with dental problems not available to the disabled like me? Why are these services not available to kids, adults, to anyone who needs it?

Why am I being punished for not having a good dental plan? For it truly feels like punishment. I live hand-to-mouth, and I don’t have enough money to pay for a dental plan, let alone the exorbitant cost of dental work. Why is dental work so expensive?

Having missing teeth, broken teeth, rotten teeth causes low self-esteem, causes health issues, causes depression. I am judged daily by others who see my smile, and my “flawed” teeth. For I truly feel flawed. I would rather stay home so one one can see my ugly smile. I always felt like my smile was my best feature, and now…

Does anyone have any answers? Politicians don’t, dentists don’t. What chance do I have to figure this out?

Sandra Morris,

Port Alberni

