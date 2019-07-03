LETTER: Port Alberni senior would rather take a driver’s test than pay for a doctors’ note

Why should we have to pay to get our license updated health wise?

To the Editor,

I am a senior and a driver. I turned 80 last February and was surprised to get a letter advising me that I had to go to the doctor to get my license renewed because of my age.

I agree that it probably is a good idea, but what I do not agree on is the fact that by doing so you are costing me a doctors’ fee. Why should we have to pay to get our license updated health wise?

I have a friend in Ontario that all he had to do was go to the motor vehicle office and do a couple of tests and it was free.

Premier John Horgan should look into this, as there are a lot of seniors that live on a fixed income and an extra expense is some times hard to do.

I paid a lot in my lifetime for medicals to keep my class one license, and when I handed it in it was a relief that once a year I did not have to pay that $120-$140 for a doctors’ report; now it is happening again.

That was for work, this is for being a senior. When will it stop?

Dave Noble,

Port Alberni