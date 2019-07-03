LETTER: Port Alberni senior would rather take a driver’s test than pay for a doctors’ note

Why should we have to pay to get our license updated health wise?

To the Editor,

I am a senior and a driver. I turned 80 last February and was surprised to get a letter advising me that I had to go to the doctor to get my license renewed because of my age.

I agree that it probably is a good idea, but what I do not agree on is the fact that by doing so you are costing me a doctors’ fee. Why should we have to pay to get our license updated health wise?

I have a friend in Ontario that all he had to do was go to the motor vehicle office and do a couple of tests and it was free.

Premier John Horgan should look into this, as there are a lot of seniors that live on a fixed income and an extra expense is some times hard to do.

I paid a lot in my lifetime for medicals to keep my class one license, and when I handed it in it was a relief that once a year I did not have to pay that $120-$140 for a doctors’ report; now it is happening again.

That was for work, this is for being a senior. When will it stop?

Dave Noble,

Port Alberni

Previous story
EDITORIAL: Graduates are the voices of today

Just Posted

PAC RIM ACTIVE: Taylor River campsite in the Alberni Valley presents opportunity

The recent fire by the Taylor River brought an issue back to mind…

Port Alberni hosts ‘provincials’ of community theatre

Mainstage BC starts Friday, July 5 at ADSS Theatre

Get moving and grooving for Our Town in Port Alberni

First Our Town event of the summer takes place Tuesday, July 9

Alberni Valley wildfires have carelessness in common

Mosaic Forest Management urging the public to be more cautious

Port Alberni Special Olympians awarded

Awards night recognized athletes, coaches, volunteers

VIDEO: Alberni 2019 graduates travel to prom in style

Prom parade took place on Saturday, June 29

It’s a girl!: Baby orca photographed by Victoria whale watching company

Eagle Wing Tours identifies gender of calf for first time

Vancouver Island breeder surrenders pugs, French bulldogs to SPCA

21 dogs surrendered, suffering from medical issues

Winners crowned in 2019 Miss BC competition

The province-wide competition brings contestants to Fort Langley for 14 years in a row

B.C. First Nation stops Taseko Mines drilling

Tsilhqot’in Nation near Williams Lake opposes the New Prosperity gold and copper mine project

Sexual harassment lawsuit vs. former BC RCMP spokesman settled

Former Insp. Tim Shields had been accused of harassing a civilian employee

Fairy village built by B.C. kids destroyed twice in a week

Children who made the whimsical village in the Chilliwack neighbourhood said they will rebuild

13 exotic cats, kittens living in ‘horrific’ conditions seized from breeder near Kamloops

BC SPCA says servals are wild animals that should not be in captivity

B.C.’s Wendy Williams named first Canadian woman to captain a major cruise ship

‘No woman should ever feel that she can’t do anything on this planet’

Most Read