LETTER: Port Alberni thieves are brazen, says out-of-town fisher

For more than 30 years I have spent summers fishing here…

To the Editor,

For more than 30 years I have spent summers fishing here. I’ve experienced consistently syphoned, punctured fuel tanks, stolen/broken into vehicles, fishing gear, groceries, tools. Recently while helping a stranger from Duncan haul his boat out because his truck and trailer were stolen, thieves stole our groceries and tools while we were 30 feet away!

Port Alberni thieves are absolutely the most brazen I’ve experienced during work/ travels to more than 50 countries, many of them third world.

The RCMP seem overwhelmed. When my truck was stolen I was informed “we won’t be looking for your truck.” Such attitude seldom brings faith in the system. Why then even report minor crimes? The RCMP did find my truck within 24 hours (purposely left with no fuel) and stored it in a “secure” spot only to discover the next day a thief filled up the tank and stole it again.

Seems there’s no shortage of patrol cars/boats seeking ticket revenue from non-BC plates, there doesn’t seem to be much focus on real crime. It seems out-of-province visitors have increasingly become low hanging fruit targeted by both criminals and RCMP.

I have a question for the judiciary: what’s your plan when thieves start targeting cruise ships? Perplexing questions for a town increasingly reliant upon retirement and tourism.

The residents of Port Alberni are who make us still feel welcome. They’ve helped us save our boat when the steering failed, offered to freeze our fish until we can arrange rides home, offered free parking beneath street lights, alerted us to theft in action, complete strangers offered us use of their equipment when ours needed repairs and sadly shared their similar experiences and frustrations.

They truly deserve much better.

B. Shep,

Calgary

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: NDP pushes ahead with Crown forest redistribution
Next story
LETTER: Alberni’s train station ideal for central farmers’ market, says writer

Just Posted

UPDATE: SUV stolen by suspects in B.C. deaths found torched in Manitoba

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are wanted in connection to three deaths

Father of teen suspect in B.C. deaths: ‘I’m sitting at home worrying about my son’

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are wanted in connection to three deaths in northern B.C.

UPDATE: Vehicle spotted in Saskatchewan not connected to 3 B.C. deaths, RCMP say

RCMP had sent out a crime alert asking people to call 911 if they see Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18

‘It’s incomprehensible’: Locals react to Port Alberni teens wanted for 3 deaths

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, are wanted for a double homicide and suspicious death in northern B.C

Frederickson leads the day in Alberni Golf Course men’s golf action

Next Sunday will be an open day

Manhunt on for Port Alberni teens in three B.C. killings: A timeline of what we know

Two teens from Port Alberni are now wanted Canada-wide in connection to the three deaths

Defence won’t call evidence on behalf of accused killer of Abbotsford police officer

Closing arguments in trial of Oscar Arfmann to take place Aug. 1 and 2

Life in prison for killer of young Victoria couple murdered in 1987

A judge sentenced William Talbott to life without parole for killing Jay Cook and Tanya Van Cuylenborg

Students, parents jump to suspended Cumberland teacher’s defence

Many comments on social media describe David Munro as favourite teacher

Pamela Anderson to join Sea Shepherd during protest at fish farm near Campbell River

RV Martin Sheen to hold demonstration on Saturday at Cermaq-owned farm

Victoria to review safety after man left hanging from raised bridge

More and more people seen ignoring safety measurements in place, city staff say

Mueller testifies: I did not clear Trump of obstruction of justice

Former special counsel appeared before Congress about probe of Russia’s 2016 election interference

Court orders Elections Canada to review moving voting day over religious worries

Observant Orthodox Jews are not permitted to work, vote or campaign on the current election day

Recall of textured breast implants expanded following Canadian ban

Move comes after recently updated safety information from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration

Most Read