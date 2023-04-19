LETTER: Port Alberni’s ball fields deserve more attention than Harbour Quay light poles

To the Editor,

At the March 20, 2023, City of Port Alberni budget meeting, the city claimed that nine consecutive light poles situated along a section of pathway in the southwest corner of the Harbour Quay needed replacement, because these poles were deemed a safety hazard. Though this section of pathway is 39 years old, and will soon become part of the South Loop Trail, these poles were only installed about a dozen or so years ago.

After hearing about the potential safety hazard of these nine poles, and knowing there are 38 other poles of the same construction and vintage located throughout the Quay, I wondered if the remaining 38 poles were also in need of replacement.

To learn more, I contacted the manufacturer of the poles, Stresscrete. The manufacturer’s representative told me the company was founded in 1953, and in the early years this type of pole faced many environmental issues which affected the lifespan of the spun concrete pole – examples were salt, road de-icers, and the freeze thaw cycle. Engineers tackled each issue as they appeared until engineers were able to resolve all. It was at that point that the company felt comfortable in offering the consumer a lifetime warranty.

They also told me, “If you are seeing problems with your existing concrete poles, someone should let us know…”

So, for infrastructure that can last several decades, and at this time, likely does not need replacement, according to the manufacturer, council will spend money for early replacement of that infrastructure anyway. Meanwhile, council won’t spend money to address concerns by local ball groups that repairs and maintenance are necessary now to make ball fields safe for Alberni youth to play on this year. It would seem that council’s spending priorities, are mixed up.

Roland Smith,

Port Alberni

