Email editor@valleyrecord.com.

LETTER: Port Alberni’s ball fields deserve more attention than Harbour Quay light poles

Writer says city council’s spending seems misdirected

To the Editor,

At the March 20, 2023, City of Port Alberni budget meeting, the city claimed that nine consecutive light poles situated along a section of pathway in the southwest corner of the Harbour Quay needed replacement, because these poles were deemed a safety hazard. Though this section of pathway is 39 years old, and will soon become part of the South Loop Trail, these poles were only installed about a dozen or so years ago.

After hearing about the potential safety hazard of these nine poles, and knowing there are 38 other poles of the same construction and vintage located throughout the Quay, I wondered if the remaining 38 poles were also in need of replacement.

To learn more, I contacted the manufacturer of the poles, Stresscrete. The manufacturer’s representative told me the company was founded in 1953, and in the early years this type of pole faced many environmental issues which affected the lifespan of the spun concrete pole – examples were salt, road de-icers, and the freeze thaw cycle. Engineers tackled each issue as they appeared until engineers were able to resolve all. It was at that point that the company felt comfortable in offering the consumer a lifetime warranty.

They also told me, “If you are seeing problems with your existing concrete poles, someone should let us know…”

So, for infrastructure that can last several decades, and at this time, likely does not need replacement, according to the manufacturer, council will spend money for early replacement of that infrastructure anyway. Meanwhile, council won’t spend money to address concerns by local ball groups that repairs and maintenance are necessary now to make ball fields safe for Alberni youth to play on this year. It would seem that council’s spending priorities, are mixed up.

Roland Smith,

Port Alberni

Alberni ValleyPort AlberniTourism

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
EDITORIAL: Minimum wage increase won’t offset the cost of inflation
Next story
LETTER: Port Alberni City Council’s inaction on bicycle safety could cost lives

Just Posted

From left to right: Kelly Krol, Gabrielle Krol, Kathryn Houlihan (with Hannah Houlihan) and Stephanie Linning are ready for a “Come Try Ringette” session at the Alberni Valley Multiplex on Sunday, April 23. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News)
Ringette association brings new sport to Port Alberni

Alberni Valley Bulldogs forward Will Elger battles along the boards with Ross Roloson and Aaron Schwartz of the Surrey Eagles during Game 3 of the BCHL’s Coastal Conference Semifinals at the Alberni Valley Multiplex on Tuesday, April 18. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News)
BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs bite back with Game 3 win against Surrey Eagles

Port Alberni City Hall is located on Argyle Street. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)
Port Alberni council adds violence risk recommendations to 2023 budget

Lady Rose Marine Services co-owner Greg Willmon, second from right, presents a pair of cheques to, from left, Mike Paquette and Teresa Ludvigson of Ty Watson House Hospice, and Major Michael Ramsay of the Salvation Army. The donations are from a campaign in December 2022. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Lady Rose Marine Services spreads joy to pair of Port Alberni charities

Pop-up banner image