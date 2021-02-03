letter

LETTER: Port Alberni’s pool is too important to cut hours of operation

I have been a regular patron of the Echo 67 Pool for the last 15-plus years…

To the Editor,

I have been a regular patron of the Echo 67 Pool for the last 15-plus years and there have been ups and downs at the pool for various reasons. The city has managed to keep this pool running over the years and it has in my opinion become an essential service to our city.

I was shocked and disappointed to hear about the cuts that the council introduced to the Echo swimming pool hours last week. The times that the public can use it have been drastically cut and so also jobs for the various employees for the centre. In this time of COVID-19 restrictions I cannot think of a more important time to keep these services going—not only for physical health but also for mental health.

I have been using the swimming pool since it re-opened in October and I believe the staff have come up with an excellent and seamless plan to follow the COVID-19 guidelines and restrict social interaction while maintaining accessibility of the swimming pool.

In the time that the pool had been closed since March last year it became apparent how fragile some of our older community is if they can not use the pool for their essential exercises. Not only are the older generations vulnerable if this service is cut, but the younger generation as well. We live on an island and I feel everyone should have the life skill to be able to swim. We should not make this more difficult to accomplish.

I know budget cuts are difficult, but we should prioritize our community’s health, and this is a slippery slope that the council has started on. Few years ago, we were talking about building a new pool – now we are slowly shutting it down.

I urge the council to rethink this decision and consider making the pool more accessible to all people of Port Alberni.

Dr. Owen Brown,

Port Alberni

Port AlberniRecreation

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Tools exist to help parents stay connected with their kids through pandemic
Next story
LETTER: Traffic in Port Alberni needs better control via police

Just Posted

A piece of artwork by the late Norval Morrisseau. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
ARTS AROUND: Exhibit features ‘grandfather’ of contemporary Indigenous art

Current exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre includes pieces from permanent collection

Divers use the new descent/ascent line attached to the migrant ship wreck at China Creek Marina. (PHOTO COURTESY BRENDA ROSZMANN)
Divers make their mark on the Alberni Inlet

New marker buoy acts as a beacon for divers and boaters alike

Kaicee Trott of Port Alberni has spent the past 10 years photographing the Alberni Valley Bulldogs and connecting with both players and their families. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Backing up the BCHL’s Alberni Valley Bulldogs

Hockey friendships have shaped photographer and fan Kaicee Trott’s life

Maria Marciano, centre, from Port Alberni RCMP has a cheering section as she runs part of the 2020 Wounded Warriors run into Port Alberni. (AV News file photo)
Two Port Alberni first responders join Wounded Warriors run

Relay run scheduled to take place Feb. 21–28

Bulldogs rookie Keaton Mastrodonato celebrates after scoring a goal against the Powell River Kings. ELENA RARDON PHOTO
BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs’ alumni on list for Hobey Baker award

Fan voting is currently open for NCAA award

On Feb. 2, the groundhog takes centre stage as people around the world observe Groundhog Day. How much do you know about the day and the famous animal? (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: Do you know these Groundhog Day facts?

Feb. 2 is Groundhog Day. How much do you know about the day, its traditions and the famous animal?

RCMP want to get more information about two reports of a woman possibly in distress inside a vehicle. File photo
Multiple callers spot ‘woman in distress’ in Comox Valley car

Police are looking for a grey Chrysler sedan, perhaps five to seven years old

Bono, the three-year-old King Doberman Pinscher went missing on Tuesday Jan. 26. (Submitted photo)
‘He’s my whole world’: Island community rallies together to find missing dog

Volunteers are needed to join the search for Bono

Iliajah Pidskalny’s bike is adorned with a sign advertising his cause. He has raised $21,000 for Canadian Drug Policy Coalition and Moms Stop the Harm. (Photo/Iliajah Pidskalny)
Stop the Harm: Saskatchewan cyclist riding for a cause passes through B.C.

Iliajah Pidskalny rides to raise awareness, funds for Canadian drug policy change

Privacy commissioner Daniel Therrien speaks during a news conference in Ottawa, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Clearview AI broke Canadian privacy laws with facial recognition tool, watchdogs say

Clearview AI’s technology allows for the collection of huge numbers of images from various sources

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. Canada could get more than one million additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine by the end of March through a global vaccine sharing initiative known as COVAX. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Canada to get up to 1.1 m more doses by March through global vaccine alliance

Canada had planned to vaccinate three million people by the end of March

Montreal Canadiens defenceman Shea Weber passes by a sign made by his children as he warms up before his 1,000th game of his career for the game against the Vancouver Canucks Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Habs trip Canucks 5-3 in Shea Weber’s 1,000th NHL game

Tyler Toffoli scores twice in win over ex-teammates in Vancouver

Hands-only CRP has been proven to be far more effective than mouth-to-mouth and is far safer during the COVID-19 pandemic, says Leon Baranowski, B.C. Emergency Health Services paramedic practice leader. (BCEHS stock photo)
CPR during COVID-19: How to save someone’s life without risking your own

Paramedics share tips after civilians perform safe CPR on cardiac arrest patient in B.C. park

Most Read