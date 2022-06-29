LETTER: Port Alberni’s water rates seem excessive, says writer

Resident questions why city has water meters in the first place

To the Editor,

I would like to know why we have water meters in Port Alberni.

It seems like a lot of British Columbia does not have water meters. This includes major cities and small towns. And I have noticed that not all homes in Port Alberni have meters. Why?

In this house we are very water cautious and our bill is outrageous. Residents in larger places sometimes pay a fraction of what we pay. Why? Where does the money go?

This is just another money grab from the city; our rates are outrageous and should be lowered. Why are our city rates higher than the outer areas and other cities?

Ruby Whipp,

Port Alberni

