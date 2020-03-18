LETTER: Premier absent in CGL pipeline dispute

The country now faces a transport emergency…

To the Editor,

The country now faces a transport emergency costing millions of dollars every week, from causes that were never necessary in the least. In all the reporting online and in print, there is scant examination of the underlying issues around the Coastal Gas Link pipeline project or the local objections.

All we hear about is Wet’suwet’en and supporter “protests” which is the wrong word. Meanwhile politicians are doing nothing: the prime minister is consulting his patience level, high or low, and the federal opposition is grandstanding.

The B.C. premier is nowhere to be found. And from the Steelworkers’ strike we know he can stay there a long time.

Chances of a resolution involving dialogue between the principals, and a peaceful, intelligent end to the dispute are decreasing by the day.

Colin Frazer,

Port Alberni

Coastal GasLink

