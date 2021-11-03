Letters to the editor.

LETTER: Program moves greenhouse gas emissions from one pile to another

CO2 is an essential gas for life on Earth…

To the Editor,

Re: Landfill diverts more than 150 tonnes of organics, Oct. 20, AV News

An article in the Oct. 20 paper about the landfill diverting 150 tonnes of organics in the first few weeks of the new kitchen waste collection system, notes Mayor Sharie Minions said in a press release, among other things, that diverting organics will decrease our greenhouse gas emissions. I am curious how she can make that claim.

If you divert organics to another pile, it will still be releasing the same amount of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere. So how will it reduce GHG? The release of GHG by organic matter is a normal part of the cycle of nature throughout the world. CO2 is an essential gas for life on Earth.

Wayne Merk,

Port Alberni

Alberni-Clayoquot Regional DistrictEnvironmentGreenhouse Gas Emissions

Previous story
EDITORIAL: Clocks turn back on Nov. 7

Just Posted

Wolfgang Zimmermann, president of Pacific Coast University of Workplace Health Sciences, introduces one of the speakers during a virtual convocation ceremony for graduates of the Bachelor of Disability Management program. (SCREENSHOT)
Second class graduates from Pacific Coast University in Port Alberni

Mistletoe Market begins at the Rollin Art Centre on Nov. 16. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
ARTS AROUND: Artists and crafters invited to join Mistletoe Market

Kayla Garcia walks her dogs daily at Dry Creek Park, and says she finds drug paraphernalia and other garbage in the park every day. She is concerned pop-up warming centres will add to the problem. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Warming centres cause some concern for neighbours in Port Alberni

Port Alberni writer Jacqueline Carmichael’s latest book is ‘Heard Amid the Guns: True Stories from the Western Front, 1914-1918.’ (Photo courtesy Chris Hancock Donaldson)
Port Alberni author to read stories of forgotten men and women from the First World War