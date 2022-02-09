Email editor@mi-reporter.com

LETTER: Protests cost money

There was a legal injunction against the protestors that mandated RCMP enforcement…

To the Editor,

RE: Police enforcement at Fairy Creek cost Canadians more than $10M, Jan. 26

A more accurate headline would be, “Unlawful protest at Fairy Creek cost Canadians more than $10M for enforcement.”

This would reflect that there was a legal injunction against the protestors that mandated RCMP enforcement, the cost of which is simply the cost of upholding the rule of law in a democratic country.

It would also reflect the fact that enforcement of the injunction is also enforcing the concept of Indigenous self-determination; the logging operation has the support of the First Nations whose land this is. To not allow local First Nations the potential to realize economic opportunity on their own land is to support the colonialist system when it suits your personal environmental perspective.

Derek Dunbar,

Port Alberni

Fairy Creek watershedPort Alberni

Previous story
LETTER: System is not working for working class

Just Posted

Evan McLeod (in blue) attempts to pin an opponent during the Campbell River Invitational on Saturday, Feb. 5. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Port Alberni wrestlers victorious in Campbell River

Alberni Valley artist Sarah Williams built up her painting portfolio at the beginning with a series of fairytale paintings and bridal jewelry. See her journey come to life in ‘Transformation of Life; A Journey,’ her exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre, throughout February. Pictured: ‘Let the Energy Flow,’ acrylic on canvas. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
ARTS AROUND: Port Alberni artist follows her inspiration in newest exhibit

Port Alberni City Hall. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)
City of Port Alberni looks for input on updated Official Community Plan

Mat Kelly and Gavin Purewal of the Port Alberni Black Sheep team up to take down a UVic player during BC Rugby action in Port Alberni on Feb. 5. (SONJA DRINKWATER / SPECIAL TO THE NEWS)
Port Alberni Black Sheep fall to UVic in spring rugby opener