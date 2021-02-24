LETTER: Reduced hours at Echo Aquatic Centre is detrimental to good health

It has been my good fortune to be able to use our Echo Aquatic Centre for many years…

Echo Pool has been around for 53 years, and is the only pool that age that has not been replaced in B.C. AV NEWS FILE PHOTO

To the Editor,

It has been my good fortune to be able to use our Echo Aquatic Centre for many years and I feel it is an essential part of my life.

A quantity of people believe the use of the pool is a great benefit in promoting a healthy lifestyle. Not all residents of this community have the capability of participating in other forms of activities such as hiking, biking, etc., which makes pool use especially important for them.

The reduction in pool operating hours has devastated many who cannot attend at the specified time due to family and employment obligations. Surely it is more important for the city to offer services to the area’s population that promote good health rather than saving a few dollars.

Shirley Aarts,

Port Alberni

