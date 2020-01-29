LETTER: Relocating Port Alberni’s public works yard ‘below low priority’

One cannot argue that the Port Alberni city works yard is in the tsunami inundation zone…

To the Editor,

One cannot argue that the Port Alberni city works yard is in the tsunami inundation zone, or that the buildings might crumble in the event of a significant earthquake. Concurrently, while the city considers the very significant expense of consultation and possible re-location, San Group proceeds with the construction of a new facility adjacent to the paper mill, the core B.C. Hydro substation is found in the same area, as is the prime Fortis regulating facility—just across Stamp Avenue.

The powers that be may consider re-locating the city works yard to be wise, proactive thinking. Methinks that such inquiry and movement should be very near the bottom on the “priorities list” of things in need of attention in our city.

How coincidental it was that we had a “bump” three days after this was sent to council members? Does this give credence to the cities’ “need to move” thinking? Not in my mind.

We have a protective berm already: it is called a railway. Consider how easy it would be to extend a berm 200-300 metres from the tracks up Wallace Street to protect the south end of the works yard.

To me, in terms of city projects in need of attention, this ranks below “low priority”.

T. Lyman Jardin,

Port Alberni