LETTER: Relocating Port Alberni’s public works yard ‘below low priority’

One cannot argue that the Port Alberni city works yard is in the tsunami inundation zone…

To the Editor,

One cannot argue that the Port Alberni city works yard is in the tsunami inundation zone, or that the buildings might crumble in the event of a significant earthquake. Concurrently, while the city considers the very significant expense of consultation and possible re-location, San Group proceeds with the construction of a new facility adjacent to the paper mill, the core B.C. Hydro substation is found in the same area, as is the prime Fortis regulating facility—just across Stamp Avenue.

The powers that be may consider re-locating the city works yard to be wise, proactive thinking. Methinks that such inquiry and movement should be very near the bottom on the “priorities list” of things in need of attention in our city.

How coincidental it was that we had a “bump” three days after this was sent to council members? Does this give credence to the cities’ “need to move” thinking? Not in my mind.

We have a protective berm already: it is called a railway. Consider how easy it would be to extend a berm 200-300 metres from the tracks up Wallace Street to protect the south end of the works yard.

To me, in terms of city projects in need of attention, this ranks below “low priority”.

T. Lyman Jardin,

Port Alberni

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: New coronavirus outbreak an important reminder

Just Posted

Alberni wrestlers perform well at BC Age Class in Abbotsford

Armada wrestlers led by gold medals from Paige Maher, Miranda Barker

VALLEY SENIORS: Sunshine Servers serve up a good time in Port Alberni

The group, formed in 2004, has volunteered hundreds of hours in the community

Young Alberni filmmakers win ‘Best Picture’ in youth film fest

‘Hope’ is high school students Richard Spencer and Miranda Chen’s first foray into film

Beaver Creek Volunteer Fire Department promotes deputy to chief

Mike Kobus replaces Charlie Starratt in Alberni Valley-based fire hall

Tofino Bus still searching for ticketing agent in Port Alberni

Bus depot closed in November 2019

VIDEO: Feds look to help 126 Canadians quarantined in China for coronavirus

China has confirmed more than 4,500 cases of the new virus, with more than 100 deaths

Police arrest Baby Bear statue thief in Island community

Suspect alleged to be responsible for other crimes in Chemainus, Nanaimo, Ladysmith and Alberta

Southern resident orca L41 considered missing and feared dead

The orca was last spotted in August 2019 when photographed in western Strait of Juan de Fuca

Calgary man dies in snowmobiling incident near Revelstoke

Boulder Mountain is a popular snowmobiling area west of the city

‘Critically low’ caribou population prompts wolf cull in the Chilcotin

Itcha-Ilgachuz herd numbers down to 385, from 2,800 in 2003

Indigenous protesters arrested during pipeline rally in Victoria file police complaint

A dozen protesters were arrested in Victoria

RCMP to review fatal B.C. train derailment investigation after evidence points to ‘cover up’

The derailment, which occurred on Feb. 4, 2019, killed three men from Calgary

Family hopes Britain can get pregnant B.C. woman out of China’s coronavirus epicentre

Lauren Williams, who is about 35 weeks pregnant, has been stuck in Wuhan

Caregiver, society charged in death of developmentally disabled B.C. woman

The victim was not given the ‘necessities of life,’ police said

Most Read