letter

LETTER: Removing kitchen waste from landfill will have positive effect

For a small city and region like ours, those kinds of reductions make a huge difference…

To the Editor,

Re: Kitchen waste isn’t CO2 culprit, Letters, Aug. 18

A letter recently claimed, “CO2 from food/waste compost is a miniscule contribution to the environment.” Would you say the same of diesel-powered tractor trailers?

Let me explain. Landfills produce the greenhouse gas known as methane (CH4). It is 86 times more powerful per molecule at warming the world than CO2. According to a 2019 report from the ACRD, the compost program should reduce methane emissions by 45 tonnes annually which is the same as avoiding 3879 tonnes of CO2 emissions per year. That’s a big number.

According to a 2010 report from the B.C. government, in the City of Port Alberni, diesel powered tractor trailer trucks emitted 4800 tonnes of CO2. So the greenhouse gas reductions from this new program will be like removing more than three quarters of all the tractor trailers we see in Port Alberni every year. For a small city and region like ours, those kinds of reductions make a huge difference. Congratulations to the ACRD, the city and all the residents who are about to participate in taking this important step to reduce GHG emissions.

Chris Alemany,

Port Alberni

Previous story
LETTER: How about a bandshell for Somass Sawmill site?

Just Posted

Harry Sperber brought in the first Tyee of the season for the Alberni Valley Tyee Club, caught at Assits light. The 30.3-pound fish also netted him a Tyee Club Bronze pin. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Port Alberni’s Salmon Derby returns for 2021

Port Alberni RCMP have released a photo from a security video of the man who urinated at the front counter of the Dairy Queen on Aug. 27, 2021, hoping someone will identify him. (PHOTO COURTESY BC RCMP)
Man urinates in Port Alberni business after being asked to put on a mask

New Alberni Valley resident Tatiana Tordoya with her son Thor (age seven) and daughter Isabella (age five) saw the ad for the bullhead derby in the Alberni Valley News and decided to attend. (SONJA DRINKWATER / SPECIAL TO THE NEWS)
Young anglers flocked to return of Alberni Valley’s bullhead derby

Mary Lee is the Conservative Party of Canada candidate for Courtenay-Alberni. (Submitted photo)
Courtenay-Alberni candidate profile: Mary Lee, Conservative Party of Canada