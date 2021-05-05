LETTER: Residents, families are top priority for Alberni Valley Hospice Society

To the Editor,

Re: Hospice staff quit, April 27, Alberni Valley News

The Alberni Valley Hospice Society would like to affirm that our top priority is to provide the best palliative residential care for residents and their family members in our community—this has and always will be our focus.

Every day we help our residents and their families deal with sensitive, emotional, stressful situations. Complex issues involving resident care, family support, end of life and grief are handled with care and compassion. We value and appreciate every supportive conversation and caring action our staff and volunteers provide to our residents during the hours they devote at Ty Watson House.

In the past 15 months COVID-19 has added an additional layer of complexity to managing resident care and hospice operations. There have been frequent and significant changes to regulatory and operational policies that we have needed to implement to safeguard our residents, staff, and visitors.

Implementing change can sometimes be difficult and profound, however, we are committed to following all licensing and regulatory policies provided to us from Island Health, Public Health, and the province. When new procedures are received, I share these directives with Ty Watson House staff and work with them to implement. We do so in the best interests of our residents, staff and volunteers.

To our volunteers, staff, donors and all those in the community who recognize the valuable contribution we make to the community, we wish to assure you that our commitment has always been to provide a protective environment where we can deliver the best palliative care services to our residents.

Teresa Ludvigson,

executive director,

Alberni Valley Hospice Society

