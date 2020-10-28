Email editor@albernivalleynews.com

Email editor@albernivalleynews.com

LETTER: Respect for housing is a two-way street

Low-cost housing continues to see bad treatment…

To the Editor,

A few years ago I wrote a letter to the editor about the housing crisis after a duplex half burned and people lost their homes. The message remains the same even today, as I read about the plight of Harbourview Apartments.

Low-cost housing continues to see bad treatment. How can one make someone see that a $100,000 rental house or apartment is just as much a “home” as a million-dollar building is a home? Both parties (landlord and tenant) have to take care of the property, and the tenant is equally responsible. Maybe a court could be established to appear before prior to renting?

I have had tenants, one couple for 13 years and another for three years who were very good. I have also had some tenants who were a pain, and then some—when one group left it took a good part of the week to clean the cookstove. One tenant destroyed the curtains and another shot three bullets through the roof, needing new shingles. Some tenants think that all the rent is profit for the landlord, but there is property tax, home insurance, water bills and repairs to pay for, and at the end income tax.

To keep a house takes effort, and it has to come from more than just the landlord. To keep a house a home, all must help.

Jan Jansma,

Port Alberni

Alberni-Clayoquot Regional DistrictHousing and HomelessnessPort Alberni

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Premature pronouncements puzzling

Just Posted

A photo from the 2018 pumpkin pick-up in Port Alberni. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Port Alberni’s post-Halloween pumpkin pick-up returns

Volunteers needed for Nov. 1

Mike Slaco, owner of Electron Metalworks, works on a large-scale piece of Tseshaht First Nation-designed artwork that will be incorporated into the side of the Harbour Quay Clocktower once it is refurbished. Slaco is working with the City of Port Alberni on the project. (RACHEL THEUS PHOTO)
Port Alberni’s waterfront clock tower will get a facelift in 2021

Aging Harbour Quay clock tower needs to be refurbished

Andrea Monticue and Herb Bruce will be the featured readers at Alberni Valley Words on Fire on Oct. 28. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Alberni Valley Words on Fire goes international

Spoken word event will take place on Fridays instead of Wednesdays starting next month

Bulldogs forward Chase Klassen delivers a check to Clippers defender Gianni Fairbrother during a game on Oct. 24. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs get back in the win column in preseason play

Bulldogs snap a five-game winless skid with a 3-2 win over the Nanaimo Clippers

Nanaimo RCMP patch
Domestic violence on the rise in Port Alberni

COVID-19 still affecting domestic violence stats, says Alberni RCMP’s top cop

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry arrives for briefing on the COVID-19 situation, B.C. legislature, Oct. 26, 2020 (B.C. government)
B.C. records 217 more COVID-19 cases, mask use urged

Infection spike continues, 21 senior facilities affected

BC Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson leaves the stage after announcing he is stepping down as party leader, during a news conference in Burnaby, B.C., on Monday, October 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Too rural, not enough diversity, soul searching needed, say BC Liberals

Elections BC says there are about 600,000 mail-in and absentee ballots across the province still to count

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau makes his way to provide an update on the COVID pandemic in Ottawa on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. Canada has reached a grim milestone in the COVID-19 pandemic, surpassing 10,000 novel coronavirus deaths. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Alberta COVID deaths pushes Canada past milestone of 10,000 deaths

Canada crossed the threshold of 5,000 deaths on May 12, a little over two months after the first was reported

An elderly woman wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 walks past an advertisement for a television series in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. has been under a COVID-19 state of emergency for more than half the year

Province has been under a state of emergency for 32 weeks – and counting

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Los Angeles Dodgers celebrate after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 to win the baseball World Series in Game 6 Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
L.A. Dodgers beat Rays 3-1 to win 1st World Series title since 1988

National League champs claim crown in six games

Seven-year-old Aaliyah Rosa was found dead in an apartment in Langley in July. (Langley Advance Times files)
Child’s body cold, no pulse: Off-duty cop testifies in Langley mother’s murder trial

The seven-year-old girl’s mother faces a first-degree murder charge

North Cowichan Mayor Al Siebring said financial penalties for council members found to be engaging in bad behaviour is a good deterrent. (File photo)
North Cowichan council members face financial ding for bad behaviour

Penalties part of new code of conduct

Most Read