LETTER: Say no to fireworks this Halloween

It’s time for Port Alberni to get on the bandwagon…

To the Editor,

Please forget the fireworks. It’s time for Port Alberni to get on the bandwagon. Just one firecracker can terrify several animals for miles. It changes our eco-system.

Have you ever seen that three-legged deer with the fourth leg dangling? You might be responsible for that. If you don’t care about animals maybe this will interest you: fireworks directly affect people with autism, special needs, epilepsy, PTSD and more.

I have to spend $70 every year on medication for my dog to calm him down after convulsions from fireworks. This money comes from Halloween candy I will not be able to buy.

In these trying times for the planet and its inhabitants please just say no to fireworks.

Leslie West,

Port Alberni

Previous story
LETTER: If Middle East can build pipelines, why can’t Canada?

Just Posted

Alberni Lifeline grants lifetime subscription to centenarian

Vivian Thomson, 101, says Lifeline keeps her going

Alberni Valley Kennel Club brings back Canine Classic dog show

55th annual Dog Show weekend takes place Oct. 18-20

Take a chance on the Portal Players in Mamma Mia!

Hit musical headed to Port Alberni on Oct. 17

Culturally safe space opens at West Coast General Hospital

New amenity welcomes Indigenous cultural approach to healing

Well-known Port Alberni politician, philanthropist Gillian Trumper has died

Community remembers Trumper as generous to her community, and a groundbreaking politician

ELECTION 2019: Climate strikes push environment to top of mind for federal leaders

Black Press Media presents a three-part series on three big election issues

Advanced polls see 29 per cent increase in voter turn out from 2015

Some 4.7 million people took part, says Elections Canada

Pot use admission at U.S. border snagging Canadian boomers, says lawyer

A waiver to enter the U.S. can cost $2,000 and isn’t a guarantee

Health concerns over vaping cast haze over Canadian cannabis market expansion

More than 1,000 people in the United States, and a handful in Canada, have developed a lung ailment

UPDATE: British couple vacationing in Vancouver detained in U.S. after crossing border

CBP claims individuals were denied travel authorization, crossing was deliberate

After losing two baby boys, B.C. parents hope to cut through the taboo of infant death

Oct. 15 is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Day in B.C.

Cheating husband sues mistress for gifted ring after wife learns about affair

The husband gave his mistress $1,000 to buy herself a ring in December 2017

B.C. massage therapist reprimanded, fined for exposing patients’ breasts

Registered massage therapist admits professional misconduct

B.C. boosts legal aid funding in new payment contract

‘Duty counsel’ service restored in some communities, David Eby says

Most Read