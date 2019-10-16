LETTER: Say no to fireworks this Halloween

To the Editor,

Please forget the fireworks. It’s time for Port Alberni to get on the bandwagon. Just one firecracker can terrify several animals for miles. It changes our eco-system.

Have you ever seen that three-legged deer with the fourth leg dangling? You might be responsible for that. If you don’t care about animals maybe this will interest you: fireworks directly affect people with autism, special needs, epilepsy, PTSD and more.

I have to spend $70 every year on medication for my dog to calm him down after convulsions from fireworks. This money comes from Halloween candy I will not be able to buy.

In these trying times for the planet and its inhabitants please just say no to fireworks.

Leslie West,

Port Alberni