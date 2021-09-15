LETTER: Show up and vote Sept. 20

To the Editor,

On September 20, voters will pass judgment on the Trudeau government of the past six years, as well as the direction of the country for the next four years.

The past six years has been a record of progressive platitudes, political stunts and false promises seeking to cover a legacy of unethical behavior by what I consider to be the most unqualified Prime Minister in modern history. Trudeau has divided Canadians and destroyed our financial security. Budgets don’t balance themselves, monetary policy matters and life is becoming more unaffordable under Trudeau.

By comparison, the Conservative party has offered the strong and decent Erin O’Toole. He has stood proudly for the country and the flag. He has presented a well-balanced, comprehensive plan that respects all Canadians and all regions of the country. It’s a plan focused on making Canada and Canadians healthier, safer, more secure and more united.

In Canada, we don’t storm the capital or riot on the streets to make our political voices heard. We show up and vote. Only one party and one candidate will defeat Justin Trudeau. Support your Conservative candidate, Mary Lee. Don’t sit this one out.

Darren DeLuca,

Port Alberni