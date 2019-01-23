LETTER: ‘Silent majority’ of voters support the status quo

A basic question of whether you want FPTP or PR was rejected as too simplistic for the voters…

To the Editor,

Re: Question of the Week, Are you happy with the results of B.C.’s proportional representation referendum?

It is quite interesting that your Dec. 26 Question of the Week indicates that 62 percent of respondents are happy with the proportional representation referendum; that mirrors the province wide result at 61.3 percent preferring the current FPTP electoral system. Yet so many of the folks who wrote to your newspaper and posted on social media seemed to favor a change to PR voting system.

The result is that the silent majority of voters had seen past the complex questions and decided to vote for the status quo.

Further, I am of the opinion that Premier Horgan outsmarted those who were duped into believing that PR would be a better system. He assigned the task of designing the referendum question to David Eby, who followed his bosses intention of phrasing the question so that the referendum would fail. A basic question of whether you want FPTP or PR was rejected as too simplistic for the voters; on that question the referendum may have succeeded.

When the results came in, I’ll wager that Horgan had a wry smile and a good chuckle at his success in cutting the Greens out. He likely had a glass of good Scotch, sat in an easy chair and contemplated NDP future successes against the Liberals.

Bob Kanngiesser,

Port Alberni

Previous story
LETTER: Alberni merchants’ changes could improve accessibility uptown

Just Posted

Divers explore the deeps of Sproat Lake using vintage equipment

Heritage Hard Hat Divers will have a maritime heritage exhibit in Port Alberni

Home care complaints up 45% on Vancouver Island

Number of home care hours delivered down 6%, complaints up 45 %

Alberni group focuses on stigmatization as biggest barrier to opioid crisis

Community session planned to raise dialogue on opioid crisis response

Cherry Creek firefighters mourn former deputy chief

Brian Brick is the second Alberni Valley firefighter to die of work-related cancer in January

Port Alberni Black Sheep lose ‘must-win’ game against UVic

Black Sheep lose spot in TC Cup Finals

VIDEO: Here’s what the B.C. legislature officers are accused of buying

Personal trips, purchases, alcohol and more laid out in 76-page report by Plecas

B.C. dairy farmers say milk cup is half full in new Canada Food Guide

Despite what seems like a demotion, B.C. Dairy Association insists its inclusion is still integral

$20K pay gap between women, men in Canadian tech jobs

The report defines tech workers as people either producing or making extensive use of technology, regardless of industry

Catholic student says he didn’t disrespect Native American

Many saw the white teenagers, who had travelled to Washington for an anti-abortion rally, appearing to mock the Native Americans

Former Blue Jays ace Roy Halladay voted into Baseball Hall of Fame

M’s legend Edgar Martinez, Rivera, Mussina also make the grade

Why would the B.C. legislature need a firewood splitter?

First sign of police involvement in investigation of top managers

New Canada Food Guide nixes portion sizes, promotes plant-based proteins

Guide no longer lists milk and dairy products as a distinct food group

Judge annuls hairdresser’s forced marriage to boss’ relative

Woman was told she’d be fired if she didn’t marry boss’s Indian relative so he could immigrate here

U.S. confirms it will ask Canada to extradite Huawei executive

China continues to protest the move

Most Read