SIREN-ADE — First responder vehicles from the Alberni Valley’s fire departments, ambulance and police stations, ground search and rescue and conservation service join in a parade to honour frontline workers at West Coast General Hospital on Saturday, March 28, 2020. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

LETTER: Siren use ‘way overdone’, says writer

Sounding all the sirens and horns and whistles and bells is a lame way to show appreciation…

To the Editor,

I have to agree that sounding all the sirens and horns and whistles and bells is a lame way to show appreciation of health-care workers.

Firstly it takes no effort at all by the firemen and police and others who have sirens to show they are grateful for people’s efforts and work during this coronavirus pandemic. To actually buy some flowers, or give them a small cheque, or to go on radio or TV and thank them, or to stand and sing from a balcony, write a letter—these are acts that take a bit of effort.

To flip a switch in a vehicle is rather lame. It is also noisy, stressful for listeners, and a good waste of taxpayers money—everyone is drawing a hefty wage.

One does not know whether the mill is burning down or a major disaster has happened in town. It’s diluting the credibility of actual sirens when they’re needed.

Personally, I think siren use is way overdone and just another form of pollution—half the time it’s totally unnecessary. One would hope fire trucks and police use discretion and not make a habit of it.

So can we tone down the siren thing? Get out of the car or truck and sing a thank you song in the rain—that means something, and is touching to humanity.

Mike Wright,

Port Alberni

LETTER: Citizens need help before corporations

