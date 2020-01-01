LETTER: Small progress made to condition of Lugrin, Chapman roads

Writer follows up after initial letter of concern

To the Editor,

Hello again from Lugrin Road. I wanted to say thank you for the newly filled in patches, especially on Chapman Road. I don’t understand, however, why the smaller holes—soon to be bigger ones—were not filled in as well. I mean, there were workers, a truck, equipment, etc. Why not do the additional patches and save a trip at a later date?

I noticed that just as Chapman Road curves at Lugrin Road that the side of the road is breaking down and there is no shoulder there, causing this section to be a challenge, especially when the tandem dump truck meets the bus. Encountering the bus and the blue tandem dump truck are even scarier in that spot when driving a small car.

We are hopeful that when the traffic lines in the downtown are all refreshed that Lugrin will have their yellow centre line painted as well.

Patricia Lee,

Port Alberni

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: A toast to civil debate in the new year

Just Posted

Mid-Island musicians tell musical ‘tales’

The Kerri Tales releases first single and prepares for album release

Two Port Alberni bowling teams headed to Special Olympics nationals

Winter Nationals will take place in Thunder Bay, Ontario

First year as mayor a ‘whirlwind’, says Port Alberni’s Sharie Minions

Annual address points to strategic plan, reconciliation as key focuses for 2020

Port Alberni’s twin city exchange society seeks students

Cultural trips to Abashiri, Japan originated more than 30 years ago

Alberni Midget Bulldogs take bronze at home tournament

Recreational tournament held at Alberni Valley Multiplex from Dec. 27-30

Lower taxes, new RRSP rules among 2020 changes in Canada

$75 credit for digital news subscriptions and no more federal carbon tax in Alberta, too

B.C.’s first baby of 2020 arrives in New Westminster

Child was born at 12:01 a.m. at Royal Columbian Hospital

Who was the best prime minister of the 20th century?

Poll suggests a regional divide in Canada

B.C.’s top local news stories of 2019

A year in review: the shocking, stirring and amazing stories that caught our attention

INFOGRAPHIC: B.C.’s most-crowded hospitals are in Fraser Valley, Northern B.C.

See if your local hospital’s in-patient wards operated over capacity in 2018/19

B.C. zoo vows change after report of animals suffering ‘boredom and frustration’

Manager promises upgrades, including a safari park and better accommodation for big cats

Rain, snow set B.C. up for soggy, slippery start to 2020

Warnings cover much of the province on New Year’s Eve

Avalanche in northwestern B.C. kills two snowboarders

Two young men from Alaska were killed in Tatshenshini-Alsek Provincial Park

Ex-Kelowna cop accused of sending explicit photos and threatening domestic-violence victim

A woman claims she had to leave the Kelowna area to avoid further harassment by RCMP members

Most Read