LETTER: Small progress made to condition of Lugrin, Chapman roads

To the Editor,

Hello again from Lugrin Road. I wanted to say thank you for the newly filled in patches, especially on Chapman Road. I don’t understand, however, why the smaller holes—soon to be bigger ones—were not filled in as well. I mean, there were workers, a truck, equipment, etc. Why not do the additional patches and save a trip at a later date?

I noticed that just as Chapman Road curves at Lugrin Road that the side of the road is breaking down and there is no shoulder there, causing this section to be a challenge, especially when the tandem dump truck meets the bus. Encountering the bus and the blue tandem dump truck are even scarier in that spot when driving a small car.

We are hopeful that when the traffic lines in the downtown are all refreshed that Lugrin will have their yellow centre line painted as well.

Patricia Lee,

Port Alberni