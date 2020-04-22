LETTER: Sometimes, it’s prudent to cut down trees

SAN Group of companies is establishing a lumber enterprise beside the paper mill on the waterfront..

To the Editor,

Every few weeks it seems someone writes a letter to the editor decrying the cutting down of local trees. Usually these writings contain misinformation about forest practices in the Port Alberni area.

SAN Group of companies is establishing a lumber enterprise beside the paper mill on the waterfront. This entails land clearing and construction of a facility for operations. Comment was made about damage and removal of the trees adjacent to Stamp Avenue. Those maple trees in the corner are decaying, aged, with large heavy limbs hanging over the four-lane roadway. Heavy with leaves in season, the limbs are not stable in winds.

A cute story was told of someone removing leaf trees in town because of the yearly struggle to rake up the leaves. The writer offers to do the raking. Canada is a huge nation of trees, grassland and agriculture—all green and consuming vast quantities of carbon dioxide returning oxygen to the air. We represent 0.05 percent of the world’s population and contribute 1.8 per cent of pollution to air. We are not the problem. Canada does not harvest trees as never before.

Our forest industry has downsized and closed mills as well as harvesting operations. Somehow, companies re-established mills in foreign lands and are allowed to export our trees to those mills. Much of this is from our second growth timberlands. Calling them “babies” is rhetoric for city audiences.

I hope harvested land is being replanted. I hope foreign funded environmental groups stop killing our needed resource economy. The government needs to be realistic with its oversight of the BC forest resource. The green jobs mantra is from a few utopian dreamers.

Bruce E. Hornidge,

Port Alberni

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Emergency nurse appreciates Saturday siren salute

Just Posted

Port Alberni RCMP adapt to the world of COVID-19

RCMP upping online presence with Facebook page for communication

ARTS AROUND: Stay safe and stay connected with Port Alberni arts community

Rollin Art Centre is closed, but new Facebook page is open

BIZ BEAT: Port Alberni realtor creates virtual museum tours

Farmers’ markets keeping people fed during COVID-19 pandemic

Port Alberni RCMP saluting volunteers

April 19 to 25 is National Volunteer Appreciation Week

Alberni District Fall Fair cancelled due to COVID-19

Fair will celebrate its 75th anniversary in 2021 instead, chairperson said

Feds unveil new COVID-19 emergency benefit for students, $9B in funding

Prime Minister says feds will create 76,000 new jobs

An ongoing updated list of Alberni Valley events affected by COVID-19

Has your event been cancelled or postponed? Check here

COVID19: B.C. corporations, societies allowed online meetings, votes

Emergency order also overrides in-person rules for co-operatives

‘I hope the world heals’: B.C. preschoolers offer wisdom on pandemic

Children in Slocan and South Slocan were asked how they are feeling

Rise and shine: Grizzly bear pals emerge from 19th hibernation at Grouse Mountain

Grinder and Coola usually awake to a crowd, but the ongoing pandemic forced a more serene welcoming

Rodent behaviour in Victoria shifting in response to pandemic, says expert

With restaurants and bars closed, residents could see more mice outside of downtown

COVID-19 world update: Restrictions to ease in various countries

Comprehensive world news update, including no reported deaths in Vietnam

Earth Day: The roots of our current environmental crisis go back 12,000 years

The story of how our current environmental state came to be is over 12,000 years old

‘Just trying to pay my bills’: Minimum-wage grocery store worker worried about mom

Some employers in B.C. are temporarily offering so-called hero pay

Most Read