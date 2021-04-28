LETTER: Stockpiling not a COVID-19 solution

By the people, for the people…

To the Editor,

By the people, for the people.

While these words, spoken by Abraham Lincoln in Gettysburg, were related to the cause of democracy, they sprang to my mind as I considered the international COVID-19 crisis.

Considering the fact that much of the funding for research towards finding a vaccine has been bankrolled “by the people,” should it not be universally “for the people?”

Perhaps I am idealistic, but if we could find our way to waiving trade-related aspects of intellectual property rights, and if manufacturers around the world were able to ramp up production of the vaccine to ensure that everyone—young and old, rich and poor, weak and strong—could be vaccinated, wouldn’t we all be safer?

Sure, Canada might lag behind other developed nations in immunizing our population, but let us not lose sight of the overall picture. The “me first” approach to obtaining and stockpiling vaccines by the world’s wealthiest countries is not the answer. To bring this pandemic to an end, the majority of the world needs to be immunized.

Connie Lebeau

Victoria, BC

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Capitalism is rampant: just look at housing market

Just Posted

An image of Pt. Pimm Lightouse on Prince Edward Island, drawn by Port Alberni artist Jim Sears. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
ARTS AROUND: Last chance to view local artwork at Rollin Art Centre

Current art exhibit features local artist, Jim Sears

Denny and Sara Durocher have been involved in numerous community events and projects since they moved to the Alberni Valley in the early 1970s. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
VALLEY SENIORS: Denny and Sara Durocher, community leaders

Alberni couple’s journey a labour of love for their community

A group of volunteers clears scotch broom outside of the Alberni Valley Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Centre. This picture was taken in 2018, prior to COVID-19. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Broombusting season arrives in Port Alberni

Scotch broom has spread rapidly and densely across the Island

Alberni Valley Hospice Society’s Ty Watson House, in Port Alberni.
Alberni Valley Hospice staff quit

Hospice is still operating ‘as usual,’ according to Hospice Society

Carved by Vancouver Islander Luke Marston, the Truth and Reconciliation Bentwood Box is a tribute to all residential school survivors and travelled across the country with the TRC to all its official events. (University of Manitoba)
West Coast First Nations survivors addressing sexual abuse by Building the Family Circle

Vancouver Island-based effort aims to make healing a holistic, community-wide process

B.C. Premier John Horgan and Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon announce grants for businesses to set up online sales at the B.C. legislature, March 17, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. launches $500M fund to subsidize green business growth

InBC ‘prioritizes our people and planet with profits,’ minister says

South Surrey's Kelly Tarry and her family participate in the inaugural BC Stay-at-Home Campout on April 25. The event was so successful, a second one is planned for May 16. (Contributed photo)
B.C. families invited to ‘camp out’ at home in support of COVID-19 response fund

Third province-wide Stay-at-Home Campout planned as charitable fundraiser

People line up for COVID-19 vaccination at a drop-in clinic at Cloverdale Recreation Centre on Wednesday, April 27, 2021. (Aaron Hinks/Peace Arch News)
Brighter days coming in May for B.C.’s long COVID-19 battle

Vaccine supply set to rise as drop-in clinics ration what’s left

Former B.C. Liberal cabinet minister, Rich Coleman, who was the minister responsible for gaming for more than a decade is set to testify today at the money laundering public inquiry. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Former Liberal gaming minister to testify at B.C. money laundering inquiry

Rich Coleman, a six-term former member of the B.C. legislature is the latest of several politicians to appear before the Cullen Commission

Conservative leader Erin O’Toole holds a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, April 26, 2021, during the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
O’Toole in ‘listening mode’ on idea of mandatory voting in Canada

Erin O’Toole has said he did not support proportional representation electoral reform

Comox Valley RCMP responded to a home north of Courtenay Thursday following an incident with an SPCA officer. File photo
Body discovered in Comox Harbour

A body was pulled out of the Comox Harbour late Tuesday afternoon… Continue reading

(VancityReynolds/Twitter)
‘This is our shot’: Vancouver’s Ryan Reynolds encourages Canadians to get COVID vaccines

Less than one-quarter of Canadians have received their first dose

A person stands in the window in a room at a government-authorized COVID-19 quarantine hotel in Richmond, B.C. on Sunday, February 28, 2021. More than 2,000 people returning to Canada since mandatory hotel quarantines began have tested positive for COVID-19 and more than a quarter of them were infected with one of the variants of concern. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Hundreds of travellers landing in Canada test positive for COVID-19 variants

Feds are being pressured to take even more steps to keep new variants from getting into the country

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Most Read