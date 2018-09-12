LETTER: Summer ends, Bulldogs hockey begins

To the Editor,

Hockey season has started—the Bulldogs home opener is Sept. 14 against the Grizzlies. Our team looked good in the exhibition games—they will be real contenders this year.

Bring your bells, clappers and loudest cheers to let the boys know we are behind them 100 percent.

Hopefully we’ll have some sellout crowds this year thanks to Tali Campbell. Tali—you did such a great job last year with an increase in the average attendance and the number of corporate sponsors that are now on board.

Getting away from hockey, I’d like to compliment the city parks department on the beautiful planters and baskets on display all over town. They add so much to the appearance of all the areas they are planted in and are appreciated by residents and tourists.

Thanks for all the hard work involved in keeping them fresh and pretty during the hot summer months.

Hilda Stern,

Port Alberni