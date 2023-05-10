LETTER: Swedish visitors hope Port Alberni’s old-time logging show returns

‘We have an expression in Sweden that it’s hard to see the history when you stand in it.’

To the Editor,

We are a tour operator from Sweden who has visited Port Alberni more then 10 times since 2010. We have brought 350-400 Swedes to Port Alberni to take part in activities from forestry today, and historic forestry.

We meet forest owners, loggers, people from federal and provincial administration. Our visit in Port Alberni is a part of a 15- to 18-day tour through Alberta and B.C.: one or two nights with meals, fishing, other activities.

Your “old-time logging show,” (at McLean Mill National Historic Site) that is unique in North America, in an historic site with old houses, old sawmill is not possible to see anywhere else. We are so thankful and happy to be able to get this experience “live”! But we recognize the slow shutdown of the show and problem to keep this for future international tourism.

We have an expression in Sweden that it’s hard to see the history when you stand in it. It’s especially sad you can’t go on showing and telling your history for your younger generations.

Our plan is to visit Port Alberni to see the “old-time logging show” again with 40 people in August. They are doing this tour because the travellers from earlier years have talked about the tours. And the old logging show is one of the highlights in our evaluations.

It’s difficult to plan tours when you don’t know if the visits will work.

We hope this information gives you some perspective on what you have and what is unique in the world. We have done tours in 30 countries in all continents, and your “old-time logging show” is unique. We have had authors who writes books about old-time logging in our groups and they have not seen a good show, live museum like this before. Hope this perspective on your “gold nugget” will help you to get energy and local support for this unique national and international heritage.

Jan Hedberg,

Skogsresor (Forestry Trips),

Borlänge/Sundsvall,

Sweden

