LETTER: System is not working for working class

To the Editor,

I got together with one of my friends and, as we talked, he found his income tax report form from 1976. He made $17,865 for that year working in the pulp mill. A house at that time was between $15,000 and $30,000 to buy.

I made over $20,000 a year in 1976 when I lived in Victoria and I owned half a duplex: three bedrooms, one bathroom and a toilet downstairs. I paid $22,000 for the place and I paid $220 dollars monthly.

What is happening to our system? $400 to $500 thousand for an old dump and maybe a person makes between $30 and $50 thousand. Nobody can afford a house anymore. Who is responsible for that? Where have we gone?

The wrong people make the big money.

Peter Rueschmann,

Port Alberni