LETTER: Taxpayers should decide fire chief issue

Clearly this is a decision for the Beaver Creek taxpayer by referendum…

To the Editor,

Re: ACRD to hire paid fire chief for Beaver Creek, AV News, July 19, 2023

It was a sad day when the Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District directors decided that Beaver Creek needs a paid fire chief. Clearly this is a decision for the Beaver Creek taxpayer by referendum, stating cost. The negative vote by the Beaver Creek representative was ignored.

On the city’s concern of Beaver Creek paying less for their water it might be because it uses distribution figures from the city and leaves the Beaver Creek distribution separate. My cost per cubic metre was $10.79.

Peter Devries,

Port Alberni

