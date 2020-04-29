LETTER: The air we breathe is more important than woodburning bylaw discussion

Finally, the Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District is putting restrictions into place…

To the Editor,

Finally, the Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District is putting restrictions into place pertaining to wood burning. Hopefully they will go even further with bylaws that will fine those who do not follow the rules set out.

READ MORE: Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District moves on new burning restrictions

And hopefully the City of Port Alberni will follow suit and enforce their bylaws with fines to those who don’t follow the rules, (enforcing the by-laws is the key). House insurance companies should make sure that anyone with a wood burning stove has CSA approval and has a certificate of inspection to show before house insurance is granted.

A municipal and regional carbon tax should be applied to anyone with a wood burning stove, that tax applied to their yearly taxes.

The thought of having a public forum as to these new rules is ridiculous. Considering the many respiratory issues we have in the Alberni Valley and possibly the worst air quality on the Island, there is no reason to oppose these new rules. It’s all about the air we breathe and without it we will cease to exist, the health of all of us in the Valley is far more important than smoke out of a chimney.

Alf Thompson,

Port Alberni

