LETTER: The ‘Orange Bridge’ presents perfect path to Truth and Reconciliation

To the Editor,

My wife Donna has had a wonderful idea which we would both like to put forward to the community at large. There has been a great deal of suggestion in past years about the current colour of our previously “Orange” Bridge, many suggestions being to repaint it orange.

In our past the reasoning has been a somewhat sentimental acknowledgment to the simple memory of the bridge’s previous colour. The current times however present us with a compelling and very justifiable reason for doing so.

Let us bring together all the parties who need to be involved (First Nations, municipal, regional, provincial and federal governments—not to mention the Department of Highways) and create the Orange Bridge as a permanent landmark of Truth and Reconciliation. A “bridge of Truth and Reconciliation.”

Let’s get out there in our orange shirts and oversee this bridge being painted orange, then keep moving forward on the difficult but necessary steps of reconciling the injustices of our past and moving forward as a united community into our future.

John Douglas,

Port Alberni

Alberni ValleyPort AlberniTruth and Reconciliation