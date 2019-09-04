LETTER: The reshaping of Canada

To the Editor,
The next federal election is less than three months away, but Canada is in the middle of a complex political transformation that makes voting a very challenging process.
Traditionally we would vote for a party of our choice. Today elections are all about party leaders, as MPs have been reduced to rubber stamps.
It began almost 40 years ago, when the Prime Minister of the day, the late Pierre Elliott Trudeau, instead of terminating our colonial relationship with Britain, arbitrarily adopted the British North America Act (BNA).
Canadians were never allowed an opportunity to vote on whether we wanted to adopt the BNA as our Constitution or write our own.
Instead, Trudeau rammed the BNA down our throats, and kept the colonial two-party system, that almost guaranteed the Liberals and Conservatives alternately would form the government.
Our current Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Pierre Elliott’s son, has clearly demonstrated he has no more respect for our democratic rights than his late father or former PM Stephen Harper.
In the past, policy manuals were based on input from party members.
Today party leaders and backroom powerbrokers develop virtually all policies, and policy conventions have become a side-show where the delegates are obliged to ratify the leaders’ actions and policies.
In other words, local input is of little value, as MPs no longer get their directions from the people. They are being controlled by their party leaders, and election strategies are all about what party leaders believe they have to tell the people to get their vote, leaving voters empty-handed about what issues they are going to pursue if elected.
The truth is no longer convenient, and lies are just common mistakes.
Andy Thomsen,
Kelowna, BC