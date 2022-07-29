To submit a letter to the editor, e-mail editor@nanaimobulletin.com. Include your first and last name or initials and a last name, and your city of residence. Letters will be edited.

LETTER: There’s too much noise in one Burde Street neighbourhood

To the Editor,

I am very upset that Port Alberni city hall staff does nothing to stop our noisy neighbour who plays banging music sometimes until after midnight.

Our bylaw officers are very competent and could to their job if city council would back them, which they don’t seem to be doing. That noise maker could be closed and no more late-night noises.

While they’re at it, the city should also slow the drivers down on Burde Avenue; some of them go up the street at 60 to 80 kilometres and more.

It’s time to clean the mess out of city council and elect new people.

Peter Rueschmann,

Port Alberni

Bylaws

LETTER: There’s too much noise in one Burde Street neighbourhood

