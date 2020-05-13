LETTER: This new way of life isn’t so bad

People seem to be more cheerful and willing to converse and more apt in helping one another…

To the Editor,

Is it possible that as a result of our current dilemma, we as Canadians have grown to be even more polite, patient and cooperative? Lately, I’ve seen these three words crop up each time I find myself in a lineup. Of course there are exceptions, but on the whole we all share the same goal: to stay safe and get through this challenge together.

People seem to be more cheerful and willing to converse and more apt in helping one another. We seem to be losing our wariness and suspiciousness, but in a good way. Yes, we should be wary of those who take advantage of our situation, or bully the weak, or bluster their way through life, but it is my hope that these types of people are few and far between.

Canadians seem to be fighting together to regain the status quo we had only a few months ago (it seems a lifetime since things were normal). I’m already starting to see light at the end of the tunnel. Some businesses have already adapted and are doing OK. I like some of the things that have already transpired: pushing, shoving and crowding have diminished and I have come to enjoy this new form of civility.

Life as we know it will change forever—businesses will adapt, some will grow stronger and a lot will disappear. New thinking will emerge, but prosperity will be slow in returning. In the meantime mistakes will be made. Perhaps, policing will improve, especially in the area of elderly care, food safety, health preparedness and a better form of gun control. We’ve grown careless as a nation, in so many ways and we have come to realize that there is a price to pay.

We’ve still have a ways to go before we get through all this. So hang in there everyone and don’t forget to smile .

Ron Gobeil,

Parksville

