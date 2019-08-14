LETTER: Time for Parks Canada to take over McLean Mill

National historic sites are a service that small cities cannot afford…

To the Editor,

In November 1993, the first plan was put together to guide the development of the McLean Mill National Historic Site. The agreement between the city and federal government that set the city to run it for 42 years and government provide one-time capital funding of $2.6 million was signed in 1996. Now the McLean Mill Society is going to deliver yet another plan.

National historic sites are a service that small cities cannot afford, and should not have to, and usually don’t. Why? Because National historic sites are for all Canadians. Perhaps that is at the root of why the past 26 years have been so difficult.

In the Niagara region of Ontario, Fort George National Historic Site attracts millions of visitors a year, is a large contributor to the local economy, and is run and maintained by Parks Canada.

A Society called “Friends of Fort George” holds fundraisers, gets grants, hires students, and runs a gift shop but all of the infrastructure and permanent staffing is Parks Canada’s responsibility.

It’s time McLean Mill was the same.

If 26 years has taught us anything it should be that despite all the best intentions and tireless work of volunteers, city leaders, and local business people, and many more millions in local tax dollars than government gave us, preserving old buildings and infrastructure properly using old technology in a new regulatory environment is far too much for a city of 18,000 to manage.

Stop beating around the bush with new plans that are essentially the same as the old plans.

It’s time the mayor and council call Ottawa and start negotiating a new agreement for McLean Mill National Historic Site that puts the responsibility in the right place for all of Canada to enjoy forever.

Chris Alemany,

Port Alberni

Previous story
LETTERS: B.C. Views column downplays urgency of climate change

Just Posted

ARTS AROUND: Last chance to enjoy Tea on the Terrace in Port Alberni

Last two performances are Sunday, Aug. 18 and Thursday, Aug. 22

Have a blast at final Our Town in Port Alberni

Final summer event takes place Aug. 20

BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs sign extension with City of Port Alberni

Junior A hockey team will stay at Alberni Valley Multiplex until 2024

Drag racing in Port Alberni stuck in park

Despite cancellation, enthusiasts are optimistic Thunder in the Valley will return

Port Alberni’s Five Acre Shaker still going strong

Music festival celebrated five years

Four-year-old girl one of two killed in crash near Shambhala music festival

The 26-year-old driver of a Saturn SUV was also killed

VIDEO: Grandfather speaks out about teen who died after overdosing in B.C. skate park

‘They murdered him’

Dying Indigenous man alleges BC Transplant’s alcohol abstinence policy is racist

David Dennis, who is Nuu-chah-nulth, argues that six-month sobriety policy is a ‘lethal form of racism’

Behavioural analysis can help answer the ‘why’ in B.C. murders: expert

Once Mounties have completed a review of the case over the next few weeks, families will be updated

‘A balanced view’: How to talk to kids about B.C.’s overdose crisis

Two teens died of suspected overdoses last week in B.C., prompting parents to talk to children about drug use

Sun-soaked Cowichan River tubers pelted with rocks

Police take man into custody after woman receives minor injuries in incident near Duncan

Escaped Island emu rounded up by RCMP, Animal Control

Agitated animal eventually secured by officers after resisting arrest

‘Very surreal’: B.C. students help design space colony in NASA-backed competition

Lower Mainland teens were part of the victorious team at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida in July

Photographer captures Perseid meteor shower over Shuswap

Six hours spent capturing hundreds of meteors streaking across night sky

Most Read