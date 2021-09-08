LETTER: Tougher penalties are needed for bad drivers

Letter to the editor

To the Editor,

Our legal system is completely inane when it comes to drivers.

People speed, they pass in intersections just to get ahead, and it seems our police don’t do much. It would be easy to stop drivers: all they need to do is fine them $500, tow the car away for a week and give them three points. After nine points they lose their licence for one year.

It all starts with our judiciary system; judges and lawyers run the system, not us, the people. When I complain I never seem to get any response from anyone. This is not democracy, or is it?

Peter Rueschmann,

Port Alberni

Port Alberni

