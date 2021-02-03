LETTER: Traffic in Port Alberni needs better control via police

I would appreciate if our RCMP detachment were to allocate some resources to traffic control…

To the Editor,

Re: Property crime drops at end of 2020, Jan. 27, 2021.

While I am pleased to see a “significant decrease in property crimes,” I can’t help wondering if these results have been achieved through a lack of enforcement of the traffic laws.

Speeding and dangerous driving are out of control in Port Alberni. It is not safe to drive at or near the posted speed (the maximum allowed by law in ideal driving conditions). Aggressive driving, not stopping for red/yellow lights, not yielding to pedestrians, excessive speeding and vehicles in need of repair—all have become the norm.

I have repeatedly asked the RCMP and Port Alberni City Council to address this, however it appears the problem is getting worse. The police have been conspicuous by their absence and drivers are fully aware that traffic control is not one of their priorities.

I would appreciate if our RCMP detachment were to allocate some resources to traffic control. I am not advocating zero tolerance, just reasonable enforcement to ensure public safety, before someone (else) is injured or killed.

R. Miller,

Port Alberni

Port AlberniRCMP