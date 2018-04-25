LETTER: Unfairness of international attention a ‘royal’ pain for writer

According to estimates 361,481 babies are born around the globe on any given day

To the Editor,

According to estimates 361,481 babies are born around the globe on any given day. Almost all will be welcomed into the world, and some will have better chances of survival than others—depending on the country and circumstances of their birth. Only one newborn received global headlines on St. George’s Day, April 23, and there were pictures flashed around the world of him leaving a London hospital with his proud parents.

They are both representatives for the husband’s family business that dates back many centuries, and the husband’s grandmother is one of the richest women in the world.

The extended family reside in palaces and castles that are maintained and subsidized by British taxpayers in London and other locales in Britain. When they travel abroad to promote the family’s interests, their foreign hosts pick up the travelling and other expenses.

The new father has a brother whose imminent wedding is drawing a lot of international attention as his betrothed was an American television actress; bride and groom-to-be are already employed in the family business. There is a Canadian television advert for the Ford Escape SUV, with actors who look quite similar to the couple due to be married on May 19. Wonder if the advertising agency planned that, or are the young engaged couple actually making a little extra cash for their upcoming nuptials, or maybe it’s just my jaundiced eyes seeing things that don’t exist in this fairy tale; but you really couldn’t make this stuff up, could you ??

Bernie Smith,

Parksville

EDITORIAL: Celebrating business is vital in Port Alberni

