LETTER: Upgrade to Highway 4 ‘long overdue’

To the Editor,

I write to you concerning ways to improve the poor economy of the long-forgotten Alberni Valley. The most important infrastructure change that could immediately benefit the economies of Port Alberni, Tofino, Ucluelet, and Bamfield, would be the construction of new highways.

While many other BC communities have enjoyed years of infrastructure improvements, the Alberni area has received virtually no such benefits, although it has a population over 30,000.

Highway 4 is a slow and dangerous route that is poorly maintained. It is an impediment to tourism and dangerous for trucks, especially in the winter months.

A recent feasibility study for a new highway was rejected because of cost (only $25 million) and because it did not head south to Nanaimo. But consider that the proposed Horne Lake route reaches Highway 19 only eight minutes north of the present junction. It would also present new economic potentials between the Comox Valley and the Alberni Valley. If a southern route is preferred, start with Nanaimo River Road and extend it west of Mt. Arrowsmith.

But a new route should go beyond Port Alberni to Tofino and Ucluelet. This road needs extensive safety modifications, having dangerously narrow and winding sections. In addition, the route to Bamfield, where the famous West Coast Trail ends and where there is a research station, is a rocky two-hour drive on a gravel road in shameful condition. A new road to Bamfield could intersect with another to Lake Cowichan, which would open up the west coast of the island to new ventures.

In terms of population, the Alberni Valley is long overdue for an infrastructure upgrade. Just imagine the economic potential of this area, not just in terms of the lumber industry and the deep-sea port, but also the tremendous tourist potential.

Mark Blackham,

Port Alberni

Previous story
LETTER: Messages are getting mixed up over climate change

Just Posted

Construction causes delays on Highway 4 at Cameron Lake

People driving between Port Alberni and Qualicum Beach stuck in lineups

Two options exist in Alberni for recycling your Christmas tree

Both tree chipping services are local fundraisers

Demand for blood donations rises during holiday

Alberni hosts blood donor clinics Dec. 27–28

Are you b-r-r-r-r-ave enough to take a Jan. 1 dip in the Alberni Inlet?

Annual PEAK Port Alberni Polar Bear Swim takes place at 1 p.m. at Canal Waterfront Park

Anticipation rising for Totem 63 in the Alberni Valley

Longest-running high school tournament in British Columbia approaches

Top 10 videos of 2017

Watch the top viewed Black Press videos in B.C. for this year

Alberni businessman buys new flag for charitable business

Don Ferster helped out Pot Luck Ceramics

Petition gets 5,000 signatures and counting

Petition against 8 Peaks proposal in Blue River still gaining traction

UPDATED: Young sisters identified as victims of Christmas Day double homicide

Friends close to the family have identified the dead as 6-year-old Chloe and 4-year-old Aubrey Berry

Human remains found at Cowichan Lake

Speculation it may be Darreld Rayner, who has been missing for 10 years

Test your knowledge of B.C. news from 2017

How well do you know the events and news headlines of the past year?

MEANWHILE IN CANADA: Okanagan man skates through local streets

When Mother Nature doles out freezing temperatures, what’s the most Canadian thing to do?

Judge orders salmon farm protesters to stay away

Damage, threats, interference cited in injunction for Midsummer Island

Canada wins opener at IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship

Kelowna’s Cal Foote makes highlight reel diving save

Most Read