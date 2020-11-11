LETTER: Veterans need our help now more than ever

To the Editor,

Wounded Warriors Canada is “a national mental health service provider… that creates an environment of compassion, resiliency and hope for Canada’s Veterans, First Responders and their families.” As stated on their website https://woundedwarriors.ca/ COVID-19 is having a significant effect on Canada’s veterans, first responders and their family members. Access to mental health and wellness support has been made more difficult due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Statistics on the Wounded Warriors website show that 10 to 35 percent of first responders will develop PTSD. The suicide rate is high.

Those are all pretty grim facts. The very people who fought and continue to fight for our freedoms and rights, (and for those in other countries), along with first responders, should be receiving more support, in many forms, from the government, and all of us.

I personally support Wounded Warriors and fundraise for them in various ways. All money raised for Wounded Warriors on Vancouver Island stays on the Island, and provides service dogs, counselling, etc..

Every charity and non-profit is struggling in these difficult times. If you are able, please support our homeless (sadly, veterans are among the homeless), or any other charity, by donating money or time. And as we remember our veterans this Remembrance Day, take the time to look in on, or call a loved one or a ‘shut-in’, say hello to and/or smile at people you pass on the street—even the people who would appear to be homeless.

We have the freedom to do these simple things because of our veterans.

If you or a loved one is struggling financially or mentally, please reach out to family, friends or services. Help is available.

A big thank you to everyone who serve(d) the community and country.

Lorraine Brunt,

Port Alberni

Remembrance Day