Victoria Quay offers a short walking path along Port Alberni’s waterfront. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

LETTER: Victoria Quay walkway should not be used as dogs’ toilet, says writer

I want to acknowledge the raw beauty of Port Alberni…

To the Editor,

I want to acknowledge the raw beauty of Port Alberni. My husband and I go down to the water’s edge each morning and enjoy the eagles, geese, ducks, bears, fish jumping, the odd seal, and the beauty of the flower gardens. It is a wonderful start to our day.

My hat’s off to the city workers that keep it mowed, spotless and beautiful. It is a lovely place to walk and I am sure tourists enjoy it as much as we do.

On the other hand, Port Albernians have made it their dog’s toilet and that seems to have the city’s approval.

People come by foot and car to bring their pets to have their morning poop and pee on our beautiful Quay; trees, benches and grass. Most usually pick up the poop but the stench and residue is left behind. If this filthy practice turns us off, how many others does it affect?

We stay about an hour every day and 20 (rough estimate) dogs do their job in front of us. Many times we watch men and women and even children step in the poop and have to wipe their feet clean.

Don’t Port Albernians know there is a dog park behind Solda’s? Where is our pride in our city?

Jean Duperreault,

Port Alberni

DogsPort Alberni

