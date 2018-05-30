LETTER: Walk for Alzheimers brings awareness to dementia, reduces stigma

To the Editor,

On behalf of the Alzheimer Society of B.C., I would like to thank Port Alberni residents for supporting the Investors Group Walk for Alzheimer’s on Sunday, May 6. In more than 20 locations across the province, including here in Port Alberni, we helped ignite a movement to show that people affected by dementia should not have to walk alone.

Our ultimate vision is a world without dementia. That world begins with a more dementia-friendly society, where people affected by dementia are acknowledged, supported and included.

Walk participants help us towards this vision by ensuring that people in their community have access to the support and learning they need to live well with the disease, and by helping enable research about dementia.

This event would have not been possible without the instrumental support of Port Alberni’s local volunteer organizing committee, led by Denis Sauve. We thank them for their passion, dedication and enthusiasm.

We also extend immense gratitude to our title sponsor Investors Group. We are thrilled by the recent announcement that Investors Group has committed to becoming the national title sponsor for the event Canada-wide.

Together, we make memories matter. On behalf of all British Columbians affected by dementia, we thank you.

So far, more than $850,000 has been raised. Our goal is to raise $1 million, and we would like to invite you to be a part of this. Donations for the event can be made online at www.walkforalzheimers.ca. We look forward to seeing you at next year’s event on Sunday, May 5, 2019. If you are interested in a volunteer role on the planning committee for next year’s event, please visit www.walkforalzheimers.ca.

If you are living with or affected by dementia, please visit our local resource centre in person, call us at 250-734-4170, or visit alzheimerbc.org.

Jane Hope,

support and education coordinator,

Alzheimer Society of B.C.

