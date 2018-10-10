LETTER: Water is an untapped commodity in rainy Port Alberni

It’s difficult to imagine that Canada has a water crisis…

To the Editor,

It’s difficult to imagine that Canada has a water crisis, and yet that is the case. Not only are droughts becoming more frequent but also the quality of our groundwater is becoming polluted at an alarming rate due to the destruction of watersheds by deforestation, fracking, and mining.

Shamefully, many First Nations communities have had boil water advisories for years. One of these is in our own backyard at the Ucluelet First Nation. Another community with problems is Dougans Lake in the vicinity of Lake Cowichan. It’s time to realize that water treatment plants are not only an absolute necessity, they are a human right. At the time of this writing, there are at least 12 communities in BC with water advisories.

The irony of it all is that Canada controls 20 percent of the world’s fresh water supply. If we could only learn to clean up our own backyard, we could easily become world leaders for the supply of drinking water.

Consider that Port Alberni receives an annual rainfall of 72 inches. To get an idea of how much water this is, it means that every acre of land collects almost 2 million gallons of fresh water per year. Ucluelet and Tofino receive about 130 inches of rain per year, which would yield 3.5 million gallons per acre. The rainwater collected from just one acre of land in Ucluelet would be enough to supply the average water needs of more than 70 households for an entire year.

It’s time for Canada to become innovative with one of its most valuable resources. It doesn’t require a great stretch of the imagination to think of ways to collect and treat rainwater, nor does it require high-tech solutions. Fresh water is fast becoming a prime commodity as supplies around the world, including the United States, drop to dangerous levels. Now is the time to act.

Mark Blackham,

Port Alberni

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: LNG breakthrough likely means higher heating bills

Just Posted

Portal Players present music, mayhem and man-eating puppets

Little Shop of Horrors kicks off Wednesday, Oct. 17

ELECTION 2018: Port Alberni mayoral candidates grilled on record, actions

After an unofficial campaign season that began in mid-May with the first… Continue reading

ELECTION 2018: Char Patterson aims to be an advocate for all on Port Alberni city council

Char has a strong understanding of Port Alberni culture and is well-known in the community

Catalyst Paper, including 3 Island mills, sold to Paper Excellence Canada

Company says sale will benefit employees and communitiues

ELECTION 2018: Port Alberni City Council candidates face tough questions

From housing to the opioid crisis and councillor accountability, the public pulled no punches

High demand: A look into how undocumented foreign workers fill B.C.’s construction jobs

This series highlights the challenges that undocumented construction workers face.

WestJet bans some staff from off-duty cannabis use

The marijuana ban will be for staff in certain “safety-sensitive positions” even when they aren’t at work

Taylor Swift wins big at AMAs and encourages fans to vote

Swift announced on Sunday who she was voting for, breaking her long-standing refusal to discuss anything politics

Hurricane Michael roars towards Florida coast on northern course

The category 4 hurricane is expected to pass south of Nova Scotia later this week

‘It’s my life’s work’: B.C. Lions coach offers reward for missing items

The laptop and hard drive contain Jarious Jackson’s notes, including ‘thousands and thousands of (football) plays.’

VIDEO: Pipeline explosion causes evacuations near Prince George

Homes within several kilometres were placed under an evacuation order as a precaution

Arrests made after meth ‘super lab’ discovered in B.C.

Charges have now been laid against three Okanagan men

Canucks stumble on road, fall 5-3 to Hurricanes

Vancouver drops second straight game away from home

B.C. employee falls victim to ‘CEO scam,’ buys $500 in iTunes money for boss

The employee assumed an email came from her supervisor back in September, asking her to go out and purchase $500 in iTunes gift cards.

Most Read