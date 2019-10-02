LETTER: We must demand concrete plans for environment from election candidates

I watched as the world and local leaders initially ridiculed climate change science…

To the Editor,

I am a retired educator. I watched as the world and local leaders initially ridiculed climate change science. Now that it is becoming increasingly difficult to sustain this approach they are touting unproven and hopeful technology as the saviour of the world. Instead of protecting the natural assets such as trees and wetlands that sequester carbon and will protect us (especially here in Oceanside) as we experience increasingly hot and dry summers.

Providing stable jobs into the future for our middle aged and young citizens will need to focus on alternate technology. Canada needs to embrace this so we can find a place in the international alternate technology market. Other countries are surging into this lucrative economy.

In this election, ask each candidate for concrete plans about the environment with implementation dates not empty speeches. Our future literally depends on each of us making an informed vote and then holding the elected officials accountable day by day.

Lois Eaton,

Qualicum Beach

