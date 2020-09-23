LETTER: We must listen to experts on COVID-19 and climate change

We cannot listen to charlatans who would wait for the obituary section to fill…

To the Editor,

Re: One economic shutdown is already too many, Letters, Sept. 9, 2020

We cannot listen to charlatans who would wait for the obituary section to fill. This is utterly shocking and irresponsible.

We have many here in Port Alberni who suffer with asthma, COPD and, yes, COVID-19. We have had friends, here, die.

We must listen to experts.

It is because of people like Dr. Bonnie Henry that, despite the tragic deaths that have occurred, B.C. has avoided the horrible record of other jurisdictions.

We must do the same with climate change. As we literally choke on the effects of not taking action sooner, we must finally take what might seem like drastic steps in order to flatten and zero our CO2 curve and transition to a better, healthier and safe world. We must do so without leaving anyone behind.

If you’d like to help, please consider attending a meeting of the Alberni Valley Transition Town Society. We gather every third Wednesday of the month at Char’s Landing and on Zoom. Find us on the web, Facebook and Twitter.

Chris Alemany

President – Alberni Valley Transition Town Society

Alberni-Clayoquot Regional DistrictPort Alberni