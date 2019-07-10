LETTER: Weather, climate trends are different beasts, says letter writer

To the Editor,

Re: Give the kids a fighting chance, Letter, June 26

Kids need factual evidence about the true state of things.

Climate physicist Richard Lindzen notes that the climate change we have experienced has only been tenths of a degree (0.3 degree Centigrade) over the 1975-95 warming period. The catastrophe scenarios of the alarmist models (3-6 degrees Cent. over these decades) have all been wrong. And the change we have seen shows stronger correlations to natural factors such as the cosmic ray/sun/cloud interaction and the ocean/atmosphere relationship. CO2, a minor greenhouse gas, is not the main driver of climate change.

Re the ongoing demonization of carbon and CO2: This is the upside down world of alarmism. CO2 is the food of all life and continues at historic lows, and this has stressed plant life. Past levels in the 2000-4000 ppm range did not result in catastrophe for life. But instead life “flourished” as it did during the Cambrian Explosion, according to Ian Plimer: paleo-climate historian.

And for more than 80 percent of Earth’s history the planet has been completely ice free with much higher average temperatures. Again, life flourished during such times. Weather is always all over the place with extreme events, and that is different from long-term climate trends. Even the IPCC admits there is no noticeable trend to increased extreme weather events.

Wendell Krossa,

Port Alberni