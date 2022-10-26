LETTER: What’s causing lack of civility in society today?

To the Editor,

Is it my imagination but is something strange going on “out there?” Is irrational behaviour becoming the norm these days?

In the United States today the murder rate is off the charts. A man shot another man in New York for not saying thank you, and people just walking down the street are shot for seemingly no reason by people in passing cars.

Is the coronavirus pandemic a factor in what’s happening? Is it a lack of control we all have with events affecting us that we have little or no control over?

Our health care system is in shambles, people are waiting hours for an ambulance, inflation is out of control, interest rates are rising and our governments seem powerless to fix it all. Is this loss of control leading to a rapid decrease in the mental health of our society?

I think it is, and what’s more distressing is that our government appears to not notice it. Do you?

T. Gowan,

Port Alberni

