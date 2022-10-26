Email editor@fedwaymirror.com.

LETTER: What’s causing lack of civility in society today?

Letter writer wonders if pandemic caused rise in mental health issues

To the Editor,

Is it my imagination but is something strange going on “out there?” Is irrational behaviour becoming the norm these days?

In the United States today the murder rate is off the charts. A man shot another man in New York for not saying thank you, and people just walking down the street are shot for seemingly no reason by people in passing cars.

Is the coronavirus pandemic a factor in what’s happening? Is it a lack of control we all have with events affecting us that we have little or no control over?

Our health care system is in shambles, people are waiting hours for an ambulance, inflation is out of control, interest rates are rising and our governments seem powerless to fix it all. Is this loss of control leading to a rapid decrease in the mental health of our society?

I think it is, and what’s more distressing is that our government appears to not notice it. Do you?

T. Gowan,

Port Alberni

People and SocietyPort Alberni

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
THE MOJ: Canucks getting paid to win and their coach may pay the price
Next story
LETTER: Sick are getting sicker waiting to be seen at walk-in clinic

Just Posted

Port Alberni Bombers goaltender Lukas Toth gets ready to make a save against the Campbell River Storm. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
VIJHL: Port Alberni Bombers pick up a point despite losing streak

Maxine Munsil helps preserve the past for future generations through the work she does with the Alberni District Historical Society. (ORLANDO DELANO/ Special to the News)
VALLEY SENIORS: Volunteer preserves history of the Alberni Valley for future generations

Jack McDonell, age four, had fun making a craft after having his face painted. (SONJA DRINKWATER / SPECIAL TO THE NEWS)
Annual Fun Fair makes a return to the Glenwood Centre in Port Alberni

Kelly McGiffin, left, Dwayne Stern, batboy Jackson and Kirk McGiffin are reviving the Port Alberni Cubs—this time as an over-55 baseball team. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Port Alberni plans to host national baseball championship

Pop-up banner image